Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls eye $2,030 as Ukraine roils risk appetite

- Gold buyers keep reins around August 2020 levels, posted the biggest weekly jump since July 2021 at the latest.
- US braces for Russian oil import ban even without allies, UK Defense Chief hints at further violence in Kyiv.
- US inflation data will be crucial this week as upbeat jobs report helped Fed hawks to roar before the silent period.
- Gold powers towards record high, NEM closed last gap, what's ahead?
Despite recently easing from the $2,000 threshold, gold (XAU/USD) prices remain on the front foot around a 19-month high as traders seek risk-safety amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine jitters. That said, the quote eases to $1,988, up 1.0% on a day, while heading into Monday’s European session.
The yellow metal refreshed multi-day high earlier in Asia as risk-off escalated on the weekend news suggesting Russia’s intensified military invasion of Ukraine. On the same line were comments from the West suggesting an oil import ban from Russia. Further, UK Defense Chief Admiral Sir Tony Radakin also signaled further casualties in Kyiv as he believed, per The Times, “Russia could ‘turn up the violence’ with ‘more indiscriminate killing and more indiscriminate violence’ in response to resistance.”
Recently, Bloomberg said that the US weighs acting without allies on the ban of Russian oil imports.
While portraying the risk-off mood, S&P 500 Futures drop 1.30% whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields fall 2.5 basis points (bps) to 1.69% to portray the heavy risk-off mood.
It’s worth noting that Russia’s stand as the world’s third-biggest oil producer adds to the global supply crunch and strengthens commodities additionally.
As a result, gold buyers are likely to keep reins but the pullback moves can’t be ruled out should this week’s US inflation figures favor the faster Fed rate-hikes. That said, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 678K, well above the median forecast of a 400K figure and upwardly revised 484K prior during February. On the same line, the Unemployment Rate dropped to 3.8% versus 4.0% previous readings and 3.9% expected during the aforementioned month. Following the data release, Chicago Fed President and FOMC member Charles Evans mentioned, per Reuters, “The US central bank is on track to raising rates this year, though it may be ‘more than I think is essential to do so at every policy-setting meeting.”
Technical analysis
Gold prices justify the latest bearish Doji on the four-hour chart while retreating from multi-day high amid overbought RSI conditions.
However, pullback moves remain elusive until the quote defies the last week’s triangle breakout, by declining below the previous resistance line of $1,928.
Ahead of that, February’s peak of $1,967 may also challenge the XAU/USD pullback.
In a case where gold prices drop below $1,928, the $1,900 threshold and an ascending support line from late January near $1,890 will test bears before giving them controls. Also acting as a downside filter is the 200-SMA level of $1,860.
Alternatively, the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of January-February moves, near the $2,000 psychological magnet, tests the metal’s immediate upside ahead of the theoretical target of the last week’s triangle breakout near $2,030. Following that, the August 2020 peak near $2,077 will be in focus.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1987.72
|Today Daily Change
|20.14
|Today Daily Change %
|1.02%
|Today daily open
|1967.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1887.61
|Daily SMA50
|1843.61
|Daily SMA100
|1822.24
|Daily SMA200
|1810.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1970.29
|Previous Daily Low
|1929.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1970.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|1890.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1954.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1945.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1941.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1915.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1900.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1982.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1996.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2022.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.0900 amid Russia-Ukraine war
EUR/USD is staging a solid comeback from roughly two-year lows of 1.0823, as the safe-haven demand for the US dollar eases. The Russia-Ukraine war escalates and intensifies stagflation risks in the Euro area amid soaring oil prices.
GBP/USD hits 2022 fresh low at 1.3190 on intensifying Russia-Ukraine fears, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD has plunged to the fresh lows of 2022 at 1.3185 amid extended dumping in risk-sensitive assets. US President Joe Biden seems determined to ban Russian oil imports by nations. The odds of a 50 bps interest rate hike in March’s monetary policy meeting are scaling higher.
AUD/USD retreats to 0.7400 as bulls take a breather
AUD/USD is off the multi-month highs of 0.7440, hovering just above 0.7400, as bulls take a breather amid a pullback in the US dollar. The Ukraine crisis and oil price surge fuel inflationary risks, which in turn, help commodities and Antipodeans.
Cardano begins seventh consecutive month of losses, weekly close lowest since February 2021
Cardano price action last Monday hinted at a possible recovery and broader trend change after six consecutive months of losses. ADA daily close is the lowest of the past 390-days. Flash crash to $0.35 increasingly likely as buyers seemingly abandon Cardano.
Why the war in Ukraine could embolden central banks to double down on inflation
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to ratchet up this weekend, with Russian forces flouting a ceasefire to allow Ukrainian citizens to escape besieged areas. The weekend reports suggest that Russian troops continue their march towards Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.