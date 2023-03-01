Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls eye $1,848 hurdle on China-led cautious optimism ahead of US PMI

- Gold price prints three-day uptrend, confirms technical breakout supporting further advances.
- Strong China PMIs favor risk-on mood as US Dollar retreats after posting the biggest monthly gain since September 2022.
- Hawkish Fed bias challenges XAU/USD upside before US S&P Global, ISM PMI figures for February.
Gold price (XAU/USD) begins March on a firmer footing as it refreshes intraday high near $1,835 during the three-day winning streak amid early Wednesday in Europe.
The metal’s latest run-up appears logical from both the fundamental, as well as technical, perspectives as China-linked news join the XAU/USD run-up beyond the $1,823 previous resistance.
That said, strong prints of China’s Caixin and NBS Manufacturing PMIs for February join the Non-Manufacturing PMI for the said month to mark an upbeat economic rebound in the world’s biggest industrial player, as well as one of the major Gold consumers. Following the data, China Finance Minister Liu He showed readiness to bolster the nation’s fiscal spending while also mentioning that the foundation of China's economic recovery is still not stable.
Elsewhere, recently softer US data weighed on the US Dollar Index (DXY), which prints mild losses after the biggest monthly gains since September 2022 and allows the Gold buyers to keep the reins.
However, hawkish concerns surrounding the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and fears of more inflation crunch moving forward seem to keep a tab on the XAU/USD price.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures turn positive after initially tracking Wall Street’s mild losses but the US Treasury bond yields remain firmer at the latest.
Moving on, the US S&P Global and ISM PMI details for February will be important for immediate directions ahead of the next week’s key US jobs report. Above all, March’s Fed meeting and Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony will be crucial for the Gold traders.
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price extends the previous day’s rebound from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to defy the three-week-old bearish channel. Adding strength to the recovery moves is the looming bull cross on the MACD and the RSI (14) rebound from the oversold territory.
With this, the XAU/USD appears well-set to aim for the 100-day EMA hurdle of $1,848.
However, the early February swing high of $1,890 will precede the $1,900 threshold and challenge the Gold buyers past $1,848.
Meanwhile, the XAU/USD pullback remains elusive unless the quote stays beyond the aforementioned bearish channel’s top line, close to $1,823 by the press time.
Following that, the 200-day EMA and the stated channel’s bottom line, around $1,804 and $1,784 in that order, appear important to confirm the bearish bias.
Gold price: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1834.74
|Today Daily Change
|8.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45%
|Today daily open
|1826.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1853.82
|Daily SMA50
|1866.14
|Daily SMA100
|1795.44
|Daily SMA200
|1775.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1831.23
|Previous Daily Low
|1804.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1847.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|1808.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1804.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1821.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1814.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1810.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1794.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1784.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1836.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1847.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1863.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats modestly, clings to gains above 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD has retreated modestly from the weekly high it set near 1.0700 earlier in the session but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0650. The US data showed that input inflation increased in the manufacturing sector in February, helping the USD erase some of its daily losses.
GBP/USD reverses direction, drops toward 1.2000
GBP/USD has lost its traction in the second half of the day and declined toward 1.2000. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment after the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar stage a rebound, causing the pair to push lower.
Gold drops below $1,840 as US yields gain traction
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped below $1,840 in the American session. After the data from the US revealed that the Prices Paid component of the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey climbed above 50 in February, the 10-year US T-bond yield rose toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Solana: With negativity priced in, SOL could jump 80% in just three months
Solana (SOL) price is set to rip roughly 80% higher in the coming months as a massive tailwind heads its way. A big dispersion is set to happen in cryptocurrencies as the US regulatory crackdown is just around the corner.
AMC stock craters as bulls take profits following consensus beat
AMC stock is down 8.1% at $6.56 in Wednesday's premarket trade after early excitement over the cinema chain's fourth quarter beat of Wall Street consensus projections faded.