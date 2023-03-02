Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls and bears battle it out between key hourly levels

- Gold is trapped between hourly support and resistance.
- The bulls are relying on a move above $1,837 while bears seek a break below $1,831.
Gold price is holding in a bullish territory after climbing from the start of the week's low near $1,823 and reaching a high of $1,844. However, the yellow metal finished with a loss on Thursday, following three three-day winning streak, as strength in the U.S. dollar weighed. The US Dollar Index, DXY,a measure of the greenback's strength against a basket of rivals, gained 0.6% to 105.102
The greenback and bond yields rose on expectations of higher interest rates due to a series of unexpectedly robust economic reports that have hit the screens in recent weeks that may prompt a more hawkish response from the central bank. The data has been promoted Fed member Kashkari (voter) to review his prior dovish stance who said he is open to a 50bps hike at the March meeting. Still, he emphasized that the terminal rate is more important than the size of rate hikes.
Analysts at ANZ Bank said that the data is likely to keep pressure on the Fed to raising rates. ''A stronger USD and higher yields were also headwinds for investor demand of the precious metal.'' Indeed, the US rate futures have priced in a peak fed funds rate of 5.4% hitting in September. The market has all but priced out Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. The Federal Reserve sentiment is keeping the greenback in the hands of the bulls as marked price in the notion that the central bank will have to raise interest rates more than initially expected.
Gold technical analysis
As per the prior Gold price analysis, Gold price rallied as follows:
Gold prior analysis
The prior Gold price analysis said ''the double bottom near the $1,800 psychological Gold price level is offering a compelling case for a move towards the $1,830s, a touch above the January opening lows. However, a retest of the W-formation's neckline could be on the cards first.''
Gold price update
As illustrated, the Gold price burst higher after the correction and offered bulls an opportunity in late European and US markets to the target area. At this juncture, the correction has met prior resistance and is now trapped as follows:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
