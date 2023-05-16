Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears in control despite optimism about United States debt ceiling extension

- Gold Price breaks short-term key supports as bears cheer firmer US Dollar.
- Hopes of United States debt limit extension, upbeat US data and hawkish Federal Reserve talks weigh on XAU/USD.
- S&P500 Futures remain depressed tracing downbeat Wall Street performance, Treasury bond yields rise amid risk-off mood.
- Risk catalysts will be the key to follow for the Gold price predictions.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) holds lower grounds at a two-week bottom surrounding $1,990 early Wednesday, after breaking the key short-term support lines during the previous day’s fall. That said, the yellow metal bears the burden of the strong US Dollar, as well as upbeat United States data, while failing to justify the optimism surrounding the US debt limit extension.
Gold price drops on firmer US Dollar, fails to cheer debt limit hopes
Gold price broke important supports and marked the biggest daily loss in nearly a fortnight as the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains firmer despite the recent relief in the risk markets due to the receding fears of the United States default. The reason for the DXY run-up could be linked to the strong US data and the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) commentary.
Recently, Reuters reported that the Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy's US debt ceiling negotiations ended on Tuesday after less than an hour, as the looming fear of an unprecedented American debt default prompted Biden to cut short an upcoming Asia trip. The news also mentioned that the meeting ended on an upbeat and unexpected note as McCarthy, coming out of the meeting with Biden and other congressional leaders, said, "It is possible to get a deal by the end of the week."
On Tuesday, US Retail Sales improved to 0.4% MoM for April, from -0.7% prior (revised) versus 0.7% expected. More importantly, Retail Sales Control Group for the said month crossed market forecasts of 0.0% and -0.4% prior with 0.7% actual figure whereas Retail Sales ex Autos matches 0.4% MoM estimations for April¸ surpassing the -0.5% prior. Further, the US Industrial Production MoM rose to 0.5% for April versus expectations of printing a 0.0% figure.
It should be noted that Richmond Fed Thomas Barkin said in an interview with the Financial Times (FT) that if inflation persists, or God forbid accelerates, there’s no barrier in my mind to further increases in rates. On the same line, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said, “I don’t think we're at that hold rate yet.”
Amid these plays, the US Treasury bond yields remained firmer and Wall Street witnessed losses on Tuesday, which in turn allowed the US Dollar to cheer the haven demand. As a result, the Gold price remained pressured.
China data, geopolitical fears also weigh on XAU/USD
Apart from what’s already mentioned above, downbeat data from China, one of the world’s biggest Gold consumers, also weigh on the XAU/USD price. Additionally, fears of more West versus Russia tension and the US-China tussles exert more downside pressure on the Gold price. It should be noted that the recession woes are an extra load on the Gold price.
Moving on, Wednesday’s light calendar may allow the Gold price to consolidate recent losses in a case where the sentiment improves. As a result, the risk catalysts will be eyed for clear directions of the XAU/USD.
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price remains well below an eight-day-old horizontal support of around $2,000, as well as an upward-sloping support line from late March, close to $1,993 by the press time, suggesting the bear’s dominance.
It’s worth noting that the bearish signals from the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator teases sellers but the lower lows on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), placed at 14, hint at limited downside room.
As a result, the XAU/USD sellers might want to wait for a clear downside break of the 50-DMA support of $1,982 for conviction.
Meanwhile, the Gold price corrective bounce needs validation from the aforementioned support-turned-resistances around $1,993 and $2,000 before recalling the XAU/USD bulls targeting a five-week-old horizontal resistance area surrounding $2,050.
Following that, the latest all-time high of around $2,080 and the $2,100 round figure will be on the radars of the XAU/USD bulls.
Overall, the Gold price remains on the seller’s desk but a sustained downside break of $1,982 becomes necessary to convince bears.
Gold price: Daily chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1989.22
|Today Daily Change
|-27.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.35%
|Today daily open
|2016.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2008.72
|Daily SMA50
|1975.65
|Daily SMA100
|1922.14
|Daily SMA200
|1822.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2022.18
|Previous Daily Low
|2007.36
|Previous Weekly High
|2048.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|2000.95
|Previous Monthly High
|2048.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|1949.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2016.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2013.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2008.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2000.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1993.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2023.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2030.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2038.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
