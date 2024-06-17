Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD attracts some sellers below $2,350, eyes on Eurozone political concerns

- Gold price edges lower to $2,325 in Monday’s early Asian session.
- The hawkish Fed continues to underpin the Greenback and drag USD-denominated Gold lower.
- The Eurozone political concerns might boost the safe-haven flows and cap the downside for yellow metal.
Gold price (XAU/USD) trades on a softer note near $2,325 during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The speculation that US interest rates will stay higher for longer, with the median projection from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials calling for one interest rate cut this year, has lifted the Greenback broadly. However, the risk aversion fueled by political uncertainty in Europe might boost the safe-haven flows and cap the downside for yellow metal.
On Friday, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said that she would like to see good-looking inflation data, adding that the path towards the Fed's 2.0% inflation goal may take longer than expected. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari stated on Sunday that it is a “reasonable prediction” that the central bank will wait until December to cut interest rates. Kashkari added that the Fed is in a very good position to get more data before making any decisions. The hawkish comments from the Fed officials weigh on the non-yielding assets like Gold as it makes the white precious metal more expensive for overseas buyers.
Consumer sentiment fell to a seven-month low in June, according to the preliminary report for the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index on Friday. The Consumer Sentiment Index dropped 3.5 points to 65.6 in June from May's final reading of 69.1. The figure came in weaker than the estimation of 72.0. Additionally, the one-year inflation expectation held steady at 3.3%, and the five-year inflation outlook rose to 3.1% from 3%.
On the other hand, the downside for yellow metal might be limited amid the Eurozone political concerns. France's President Emmanuel Macron called for early parliamentary elections after losing to the right-wing National Rally in the European vote. On Sunday, Macron said that Economic programs by two extremist blocks in the parliament election are not realistic, and France is at a very serious moment with major economic issues at stake. Any negative development surrounding the Eurozone or France's political concerns could provide some support to the safe-haven assets like Gold.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2332.83
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|2332.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2345.22
|Daily SMA50
|2345.06
|Daily SMA100
|2226.43
|Daily SMA200
|2101.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2336.71
|Previous Daily Low
|2301.64
|Previous Weekly High
|2341.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|2287.81
|Previous Monthly High
|2450.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|2277.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2323.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2315.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2310.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2288.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2275.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2345.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2358.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2380.88
AUD/USD posts modest gains above 0.6600 amid weak UoM Consumer Sentiment data
The AUD/USD pair snaps the two-day losing streak near 0.6615 amid the consolidation of the US Dollar in Monday’s early Asian session. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index hovers around near 105.50 after retracing from its highest level since early May near 105.80.
EUR/USD: consolidates around 1.0700, just above one-and-a-half-month low touched on Friday
EUR/USD struggles to build on Friday’s bounce from its lowest level since early May. Political uncertainty in Europe continues to undermine the Euro and cap the upside. The Fed’s hawkish outlook acts as a tailwind for the USD and favors bearish traders.
Gold attracts some sellers below $2,350, eyes on Eurozone political concerns
Gold price trades on a softer note near $2,325 during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The speculation that US interest rates will stay higher for longer, with the median projection from Federal Reserve officials calling for one interest rate cut this year, has lifted the Greenback broadly.
Bitcoin active addresses hit lowest level in five years, BTC ranges below $67,000
Bitcoin, the largest asset by market capitalization, has noted a decline in its active address count per data from Glassnode. A decline in active addresses is typical at a time during a surge in Bitcoin transaction fees.
Week ahead: RBA, SNB and BoE next to decide, CPI and PMI data also on tap
It will be another central-bank-heavy week with the RBA, SNB and BoE. Retail sales will be the highlight in the United States. Plenty of other data also on the way, including flash PMIs and UK CPI.