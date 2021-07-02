Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD approaches key $1790 resistance ahead of NFP – Confluence Detector

- Gold heads towards $1800 as markets remain cautiously optimistic.
- Gold awaits NFP to confirm the bullish reversal despite Fed’s hawkish turn.
- Gold Weekly Forecast: Sellers look to retain control following uninspiring rebound
Gold price is advancing for the third straight day on the final trading day of this week, with all eyes on the much-awaited US NFP data release to confirm the bullish reversal from two-month troughs of $1751. The recovery in gold price is gaining traction despite the persistent strength in the US dollar against its main peers. The Fed’s willingness to resort to monetary policy normalization has emerged as the main driver behind the greenback’s surge. However, the US Treasury yields are on a losing spree, which has fuelled gold’s advance. Delta covid strain flareups have raised concerns over its impact on the global economic recovery, boosting gold at the expense of the risk-sensitive assets.
Gold’s fate now hinges on the US NFP data, which is likely to throw fresh hints on the Fed’s next policy move. However, if the data disappoints just like the last time, gold price is likely to recapture $1800 while the dollar reverses recent gains.
Read: NFP Preview: Four reasons why June's jobs report could be a dollar downer
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold price is fast approaching the previous day’s high at $1783, above which the bulls will test powerful resistance around $1790.
At the level, the SMA100 one-day, Fibonacci 23.6% one-month and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week coincide.
The confluence of the previous week’s high and the pivot point one-week R at $1796 will be a tough nut to crack for the gold buyers.
Meanwhile, the upside momentum will remain intact so long as gold price holds $1776, which comprises a dense cluster of healthy support levels – SMA10 one-day, Fibonacci 61.8% one-week and SMA200 one-hour.
A breach of the last would expose the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day at $1772.
Further south, the intersection of the previous day’s low and pivot point one-day S1 at $1767 could likely guard the downside.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits news lows ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, at the lowest since April. The dollar is gaining ground ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 690,000 jobs. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.3750 ahead of US job figures
GBP/USD prints losses for the seventh straight day. The US dollar stands strong after mixed US economic data, NFP data eyed. Sterling is under pressure due to the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant.
Gold: 100-DMA remains a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD bulls ahead of US NFP
Gold price is holding onto the recent gains in the lead-up to the NFP showdown. The US labor market report could likely throw fresh light into the timeline of the Fed’s monetary policy shift. The US economy is expected to add 69K jobs in June.
XRP price might rally 25% as RippleX partners with Mintable
XRP price is teetering on a crucial support barrier at $0.647, a breakdown of which could send it tumbling. Ripple’s developer platform RippleX partners with a community-controlled NFT marketplace, Mintable.
NFP Preview: Four reasons why June's jobs report could be a dollar downer
June's Nonfarm Payrolls figures could fall short of elevated expectations once again. Fed Chair Powell created high expectations, which will be hard to be met. NFP could trigger a reversal of dollar gains.