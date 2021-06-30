NFP Preview: Four reasons why June's jobs report could be a dollar downer

- June's Nonfarm Payrolls figures could fall short of elevated expectations once again.
- Fed Chair Powell created high expectations, which will be hard to be met.
- Wage gains could reverse the previous trends, lowering inflation expectations.
- NFP could trigger a reversal of dollar gains.
Time for King Dollar to be knocked off the throne? June's highly anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls report – due on July 2 and ahead of a long weekend – could provide other currencies an opportunity to bring the greenback back to the ground.
There are four reasons to expect the NFP to down the dollar:
1) Reopening is hard
There is no Undo button for returning the economy to pre-pandemic levels – as the two disappointing jobs reports have shown. The economy has sprung back to fast growth in the spring, but while restoring jobs for those that have been furloughed may be relatively easy, matching employers' needs with employees' desires is a more complex task.
Source: FXStreet
The US gained 559,000 positions in May – extremely high in pre-pandemic times – but falling short of estimates once again. Some blame generous unemployment benefits and stimulus checks, while others mention that the covid crisis is far from over – some fear returning to being in contact.
The skill mismatch mentioned earlier was also compounded by a shortage of raw materials. Have all these issues been resolved between May and June? Probably not, yet expectations remain elevated. The economic calendar is pointing to an increase of some 700,000 jobs in June, substantially above May's hiring.
All this may lead to a third consecutive disappointment.
2) Powell's high expectations
A weaker number than economists estimate would become even worse given elevated expectations created by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. In his post-rate decision presser, the world's most powerful central banker declared that job growth would accelerate in the coming months.
Moreover, by basing the Fed's hawkish turn on this outlook rather than on outcomes, he raised the bar. Therefore, even a satisfactory figure would serve as a reminder that restoring some 7.6 million jobs lost in the pandemic will take a long time. That could weigh on the dollar.
Fed projections, June vs. March:
Source: Federal Reserve
3) Wages could downplay inflation expectations
The central bank's second mandate is keeping price stability. After sticking to the script that rising inflation is only transitory, Powell and his colleagues acknowledged there is a chance that higher costs are here to stay. They upgraded their forecasts.
Nevertheless, jumps in lumber prices and also computer chips have begun unwinding. The theory that temporary bottlenecks – not a structural change – are behind most of the gains may receive more impetus if wage growth cools down.
Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.5% in May and 0.7%, both elevated levels and beating expectations. Similar to weak job gains, another upside surprise in salaries could repeat itself for the third time. However, wages are more likely to decelerate as job growth remains weak, rather than beat expectations.
Source: FXStreet
If Americans have marginally less money in their pockets, that could ease inflation pressures and push the dollar down as well.
4) NFP as a reversal trigger
Money managers adjust their portfolios at the end of the month, and this usually results in some unwinding of the trends seen earlier in the month. Not this time. June saw the dollar gaining – mostly as a result of the Fed's hawkish tilt – and concluding the month has not resulted in any dollar downfall.
Investors seem to be keeping their powder dry ahead of the all-important NFP. It might take only a marginal miss – or even the jobs report merely meeting estimates – to trigger a move in the other direction. That means the greenback giving some ground.
EUR/USD monthly chart, showing June resulted in a fall of over 300 pips:
Conclusion
The dollar has room to fall in response to June's Nonfarm Payrolls report due to elevated expectations, undoing of existing positions and more.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.19 as US ADP NFP beats with 692K
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, marginally lower after eurozone CPI met estimates with 1.9%. US ADP jobs figures have come in at 692K, beating estimates.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3850 on hawkish BOE comments
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3850 benefiting from BOE member Haldane's call to unwind QE amid a rising risk of inflation. Earlier, sterling suffered from a downgrade to UK GDP data.
XAU/USD’s rebound remains capped below $1760 ahead of US ADP
Gold price is bouncing back towards $1760, having found support once again just above the $1750 mark. A fresh leg down in the US Treasury yields, in response to the Delta covid strain fears-led jittery markets, appears to have helped gold price recover some ground in the last hour.
These three cryptos could soon recover and reach new all-time highs
Bitcoin price has been down in the dumps with multiple failed attempts to escape the ranging market. Most altcoins promptly follow the flagship crypto, but Solana, Chainlink and Litecoin have a different plan and might recover quicker than the rest to hit new all-time highs.
Tesla drops as rally stalls and gap forms
Tesla shares fall on Tuesday, down 1.1% to $68.76. The recent strong trend still in place but the move needs charging. TSLA stock has formed a gap at $657 to $667 from last Wednesday to Thursday.