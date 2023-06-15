Gold Price Forecast: Falling wedge lures XAU/USD bulls as US Dollar drops on mixed data, softer yields

- Gold Price grinds higher after bouncing off the lowest level in three months.
- Pullback in United States Treasury bond yields, mixed US data weigh on US Dollar and propel XAU/USD.
- ECB rate hike versus hawkish Fed halt, China news also down US Dollar, favoring the Gold Price in turn.
- US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, Inflation expectations eyed for intraday XAU/USD directions.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) dribbles near $1,958-59 during early Friday after a volatile day that initially refreshed a multi-day low before bouncing off $1,924, as well as posted snapping the four-day losing streak. That said, the XAU/USD previously dropped to the three-month low as the US Dollar licked Federal Reserve (Fed) inflicted wounds amid hopes of a July rate hike before cheering the USD weakness on downbeat data and the market’s cautious optimism to recover from the lowest level since March.
Gold Price rebound relies on US Dollar weakness
Gold Price portrayed a perfect contrasting play with the US Dollar as the XAU/USD initially refreshed the monthly low on the greenback’s recovery amid hopes of a July rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) before downbeat US data weighed on the yields and the USD.
That said, the US central bank kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.0-5.25%, matching market expectations of pausing the multi-month-old hawkish cycle after 10 consecutive rate increases. However, the upbeat FOMC Economic Projections and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech backed the hawkish Fed bias surrounding the July meeting and weighed on the Gold Price on early Thursday, before bouncing off $1,924.
On the other hand, Thursday’s United States statistics haven’t been impressive and hence pushed back the July rate hike concerns, which in turn joined other risk-positive catalysts to weigh on the US Dollar and propel the Gold Price.
On Thursday, US Retail Sales growth marks an increase of 0.3% for May versus -0.1% expected and 0.4% previous readings while the Core readings, means Retail Sales ex Autos, match 0.1% market forecasts for the said month, compared to 0.4% prior.
Further, NY Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index jumps to 6.6 in June versus -15.1 expected and -31.8 prior whereas Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index drops to -13.7 for the said month from -10.4 prior and compared to -14 market forecasts.
Additionally, US Industrial Production for May cools down to -0.2% against 0.1% estimated and 0.5% prior while Initial Jobless Claims reprints the upwardly revised figures of 262K for the week ended on June 09 versus 249K expected.
Apart from the US data, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) 25 basis points (bps) interest rate hike and clues of more such moves ahead also weighed on the US Dollar.
Elsewhere, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) cut its one-year interest rate for the first time in 10 months, by 10 basis points (bps), which in turn unleashed hopes of more liquidity in one of the world’s biggest Gold consumer and favor the metal price. It should be noted that downbeat prints of China Retail Sales and Industrial Production and fears of labor problems in Beijing-based factories prod the XAU/USD bulls.
Amid these plays, market players portrayed an optimistic day with upbeat Wall Street performance and a steep fall in the US Treasury bond yields, not to forget the US Dollar Index (DXY) drop to the three-week low. The same offered the Gold Price the much-needed rebound to pare weekly losses inside a bullish chart pattern.
More clues to defy July Fed hike needed for clear XAU/USD direction
Although the latest United States data have been helpful to push back the concerns about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) July rate increase, the CME’s FedWatch Tool still shows around a 67% chance of the US central bank’s 0.25% rate hike in the next month. Hence, more data rejecting the hawkish bias needs to defend the latest Gold Price rebound.
As a result, today’s preliminary readings of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) for June and five-year inflation expectations will be in the spotlight. Also important to watch will be the US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar moves.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could well rally on any data showing inflation pressures are easing – TDS
Gold Price technical analysis
Gold Price fades upside momentum within a fortnight-old falling wedge bullish chart formation.
Adding strength to the XAU/USD recovery hopes is the looming bull cross on the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator, as well as a U-turn by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) line, placed at 14, from the oversold territory.
It’s worth noting, however, that the 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) adds strength to the wedge’s top line and makes it harder to cross the $1,968 hurdle.
Also challenging the Gold Price upside is a one-month-old horizontal resistance zone surrounding $1,983-87.
Meanwhile, the stated bullish chart pattern’s lower line, close to $1,923 at the latest, precedes the mid-March consolidation around $1,910-15 to challenge the short-term XAU/USD downside.
Following that, the Gold Price downside towards the $1,900 threshold, $1,890 dynamic support and the early March swing high of near $1,858 will be on the XAU/USD bear’s radar.
Gold Price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1957.79
|Today Daily Change
|15.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.79%
|Today daily open
|1942.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1957.77
|Daily SMA50
|1987.58
|Daily SMA100
|1941.68
|Daily SMA200
|1845.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1960.33
|Previous Daily Low
|1939.75
|Previous Weekly High
|1973.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|1938.15
|Previous Monthly High
|2079.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|1932.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1947.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1952.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1934.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1926.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1914.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1955.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1968.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1975.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains above 1.0900
EUR/USD hit a fresh daily low of 1.0916 on Friday. It is down for the day, hovering around 1.0935. Despite this, the pair is up almost 200 pips from a week ago and is on track to post its biggest weekly gain in months. This boost is largely due to a weaker US Dollar across the board, following the Fed and ECB meetings.
GBP/USD heads for highest weekly close since April 2022
The Pound continues to outperform ahead of the release of UK inflation data and the Bank of England meeting next week. The GBP/USD is trading above 1.2820 and is on track to post its strongest weekly close in over a year. EUR/GBP has fallen to its lowest level since August 2022.
Gold struggles to stay above $1,960 as US yields rebound
After having climbed toward $1,970 earlier in the day, Gold price declined below $1,960 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day following the upbeat consumer sentiment data from the US, weighing on XAU/USD.
BlackRock applies for spot Bitcoin ETF, France investigates Binance, XRP wipes out gains
Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins witnessed steep declines in their prices throughout the week. Events of June 13, the Binance and Coinbase hearing and Hinman documents released put the spotlight on XRP and exchange tokens.
China's Post-COVID Rebound Is Over, European Central Bank Remains Hawkish
This was a busy week for markets and monetary policymakers alike, as a healthy slate of economic data was accompanied by an FOMC meeting.