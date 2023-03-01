Share:

Gold price breaks out of descending parallel channel as market mood improves.

US Dollar sold off on a mix of soft US data and improving Chinese PMI numbers.

ISM Services PMI release is still awaited for fresh impulse on XAU/USD.

Gold price has rallied in the first half of the trading week, breaking out of a bearish trend that had dominated XAU/USD price action for most of February, following a surprisingly hot US Nonfarm Payrolls report. US 10-year Treasury bond yields faced once again a super-thick resistance at 4%, which is putting a hard cap on further US Dollar upside in the past trading days. While US 10-year T-bond yields are unable to break above this level, Gold price bulls should have the edge.

Soft data from the United States, led by decreasing inflation expectations in the CB Consumer Confidence report released on Tuesday, triggered some profit-taking on the US Dollar longs, as the reading might somewhat ease the pressure on the Federal Reserve to increase its interest rate hike path again. This was followed on early Wednesday by higher-than-expected Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) readings in China, which improved the market mood in Asia.

Gold news: ISM Manufacturing PMI mixed

The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) released its Manufacturing PMI report on Wednesday with mixed results. While the headline number slightly disappointed (47.7 vs 48 expected) and remained in contraction territory, and the employment sub-index also fell below 50 (49.1 vs 51 expected), the ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid number jumped out from 44.5 to 51.3, way above the 45 consensus expectation. The latter number is the one that indicates how businesses identify inflation expectations, which are still at the front of Federal Reserve officials' minds. Gold price retraced a bit but stayed in the green after the release.

United States Services PMIs on the way

The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will publish the Services PMI on Friday at 15 GMT. If this report reaffirms that rising wage costs are feeding into accelerating price pressures in the sector, the US Dollar is likely to hold its ground against Gold. Hence, the Prices Paid Index component will be watched closely by market participants.

It's worth noting, however, that the CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are fully pricing in at least two more 25 basis points Federal Reserve rate hikes in March and May. Additionally, the probability of the Fed holding the policy rate unchanged in June stands at 25%.

The market turnaround has confirmed that the US Dollar does not have a lot of room on the upside, at least until the February jobs report and inflation data confirm or refute one more 25-bps hike in June.

In the meantime, investors are watching the US Treasury bond yields. 4% aligns as key resistance for the 10-year US T-bond yield and there could be a technical correction if that level stays intact. In that scenario, Gold price could turn north due to the inverse correlation with the US Treasury yields.

Gold price to rally again in March

Przemyslaw Radomski, Editor in Chief at Sunshine Profits, is bullish on Gold price in the short term:

What makes the situation particularly interesting – and bullish for the short term – is that the recent Gold price downswing (as well as the preceding rally) is similar to what we saw last year in April and May. Back then, gold plunged after a sizable rally, and we see the same thing right now. If gold declined just like it did in May 2022, then it’s quite possible that the corrective upswing would also be similar.

Gold price: Mining developments and supply-side dynamics

Even if the demand side is usually much more impactful on Gold price than the supply one, the other side of the market dynamics is also worth tracking. Gold output from across the Americas is likely to grow in 2023 as existing mining projects in North America keep expanding. Some of the Gold price downtrend in the latter part of 2022 can be attributed to the rising supply.

But to keep up with this surge in activity, mining companies also had to cope with surging inflation raising the costs of mining operations around the world, which was a factor supporting the Gold price. The disinflation process forecast for 2023, as central banks keep tightening their monetary policies to combat inflation, should have a particular bearish effect on Gold price the extent of which will probably be limited, or at least secondary compared to demand-side speculative interest forces.

Gold price in 2023: Up-and-down action

Financial markets have been a two-tale story for the early part of 2023, in which Gold price has reflected in its price action like no other asset. XAU/USD rode an uptrend during all of January with the market optimism about inflation slowing down and constant Federal Reserve dovish talk, only to see a drastic turnaround back to the old dynamics in February after a hot US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. The US economy adding more than 500K jobs in the month of January shifted the market expectations for the Fed easing its monetary policy, and the US Dollar has come back to the market King throne.

Gold price opened the year at $1,823.76 and reached a year-to-date high of $1,960 on February 2, right in between the first Federal Reserve meeting of the year and the surprising release of the US jobs report for January. Gold price went on a big downtrend from there, reaching year-to-date lows just above $1,800, where it found support.