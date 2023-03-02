Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops towards 200-SMA retest as yields underpin US Dollar rebound

- Gold price holds lower ground after reversing from one-week high, snaps three-day winning streak.
- US Treasury bond yields refresh multi-month highs amid inflation, rate hike fears.
- China-linked optimism fades ahead of G20; US data, Fed talks also weigh on sentiment and XAU/USD price.
Gold price (XAU/USD) seesaws around the intraday low of $1,831 during the first loss-making day in four heading into the European session. In doing so, the precious metal justifies the firmer US Dollar and risk-off mood in the market amid a sluggish Thursday.
US Dollar Index (DXY) bounces off a one-week low to 104.60 at the latest, up 0.17% intraday as the greenback bulls trace strong US Treasury bond yields, as well as cheer the sour sentiment amid hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) talks.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose to the highest levels since early November 2022 by piercing the 4.0% mark, whereas the two-year counterpart rallied to the highest levels since June 2007 by flashing the 4.91% mark at the latest. The jump in the US Treasury bond yields portrays the market’s fears, which in turn probed bulls on Wall Street and weighed on S&P 500 Futures as of late.
While tracing the key catalysts, upbeat details of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for February and headlines from the New York Times (NYT) suggesting the US-China likely tension, the Group of 20 (G20) meeting seems to gain major attention. On the same line could be the hawkish Minneapolis Federal Reserve (Fed) President Neel Kashkari, as well as the policymakers of the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB).
On the contrary, the recent pick-up in China activity data and upbeat comments from the policymakers of the dragon nation keeps the Gold buyers hopeful. China’s Human Resource Minister recently said, “China's employment will continue to improve this year and remains stable overall.” On Wednesday, China Finance Minister Liu He showed readiness to bolster the nation’s fiscal spending while also mentioning that the foundation of China's economic recovery is still unstable.
Moving on, updates from the G20 could join central bankers’ comments and the second-tier data from the US to entertain the XAU/USD traders.
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price stays depressed after reversing from a three-week-old horizontal resistance area, around $1,844-48. The pullback moves also coincide with the RSI (14) retreat from the overbought territory and bearish MACD signals to keep XAU/USD sellers hopeful.
However, a convergence of the 200 and 50 Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), near $1,827 by the press time, appears to be the key support to challenge the metal’s further downside.
Even if the quote drops below the $1,827 SMA confluence, the previous resistance line from February 09, close to $1,817, can act as the last defense of the Gold buyers.
Alternatively, recovery moves need to cross the $1,848 hurdle to convince XAU/USD bulls to aim for the early February tops surrounding $1,870. Following that, $1,890 and $1,900 could test the upside momentum ahead of directing the Gold price toward the previous monthly peak of $1,960.
Overall, the Gold price remains on the back foot even if the downside seems to have little room.
Gold price: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1833.58
|Today Daily Change
|-3.76
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|1837.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1848.01
|Daily SMA50
|1866.6
|Daily SMA100
|1797.08
|Daily SMA200
|1775.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1844.69
|Previous Daily Low
|1823.12
|Previous Weekly High
|1847.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|1808.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1804.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1836.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1831.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1825.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1813.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1803.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1846.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1856.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1868.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
