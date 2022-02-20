Gold Price Forecast: $1,890 could come under pressure to give out for a deep correction

- Gold bulls are meeting critical resistance, all eyes on Fed speakers and Russian diplomacy.
- A break of $1,890 could be on the cards for the opening sessions.
Gold, XAU/USD, was little changed on Friday, but the trend followers are still engaged with traders seeking safe-haven assets. Stocks slid in Europe and on Wall Street while safe-haven government debt prices rose due to increased shelling in Ukraine's East and a tough stance from Russia is unsettling financial markets.
XAU/USD ranged between $1,886.66 and $1,902.54 on Friday ending flat on the day while more warnings from the US that a Russian invasion is imminent continued to put pressure on risk sentiment on Friday night, with developments likely to be a key driver of markets this week, analysts at ANZ Bank said. ''The US has warned that multiple cities could come under attack, causing significant civilian casualties, while Russia continues to deny any plans to invade.''
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve hangs over prices like a knife on a string. ''Looking forward, however, the crushing weight of a hawkish Fed will ultimately sap appetite for precious metals,'' analysts at TD securities argued. ''Without sustained buying behaviour, gold prices are unlikely to remain in an uptrend, particularly as real rates rise sharply amid dual tightening via hikes and quantitative tightening. However, if gold prices are going to succumb to this macro regime as we expect, then CTAs are accumulating at the top.''
For the week ahead, there is plenty going on from the economic calendar. We will have a chorus of Fed speakers and the PCE report as well as Markit PMIs. ''Fed officials will remain occupied this week trying to guide the market ahead of the March FOMC meeting and following signs of persistent data strength in Q1, particularly on inflation,'' analysts at TD Securities said. ''Most focus will be centred on Governor Waller, who will be discussing the US economic outlook on 24 February. Presidents Bostic, Barkin and Mester are also scheduled to deliver remarks.''
Gold technical analysis
The bulls have squeezed the bears to a weekly resistance and the daily chart's Fibonacci scale of ratios is compelling at this juncture.
The 4-hour chart shows that the price is poised for a possible break to the downside considering the deceleration of the correction. A break of $1,890 could be on the cards for the opening sessions to open the way to the daily chart's 38.2% Fibo near $1,880.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 area on modest dollar strength
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1350 as the cautious market mood helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals ahead of the weekend. Ahead of Fedspeak and US President Biden's meeting with international leaders, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains a little below 96.00.
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, stays near 1.3600
GBP/USD is fluctuating in a relatively tight range around 1.3600 on Friday as investors asses the latest developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The upbeat data from the UK seems to have failed to provide a boost to the British pound.
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 area on modest dollar strength
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1350 as the cautious market mood helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals ahead of the weekend. Ahead of Fedspeak and US President Biden's meeting with international leaders, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains a little below 96.00.
Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad
Decentraland price eyes a retest of $2.92 after rejection at the $3.39 resistance barrier. This downswing will allow MANA to trigger an ascent to the weekly resistance level at $3.86.
US Permission Granted: Retail Sales and Nonfarm Payrolls give the Fed options Premium
Consumer sentiment last month was the worst in almost a decade but depression did not keep anyone home. Consumer spending saw the largest gain in ten months.