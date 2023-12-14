- Gold price is aiming to deliver more gains as the Fed surprisingly turns dovish.
- The Fed is expected to achieve a ‘soft landing’ amid stable labor market projections.
- US core PCE is seen declining to 2.4% and 2.2% in 2024 and 2025 respectively.
Gold price (XAU/USD) extended its recovery on Thursday as dovish guidance from the Federal Reserve (Fed) turns its fundamentals supportive, potentially for the long term.
The precious metal is expected to add more gains as new projections from the Fed endorse more rate cuts than previously estimated, due to significant progress in inflation declining towards 2%, a stable job market, and reduced inflation projections.
Despite rate cut projections and lower inflation guidance, Fed Chair Jerome Powell didn’t announce victory over inflation. However, a ‘soft landing’ by the Fed is widely anticipated as it is expected to achieve price stability without impacting the labor market and triggering a recession.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price eyes more upside as US yields fall sharply
- Gold price faces nominal pressure while extending a weekly high near $2,040 on Thursday.
- The broader appeal of Gold price is bullish as Fed Chair Jerome Powell surprisingly delivered a dovish guidance on Wednesday.
- Jerome Powell discussed cutting interest rates in 2024 after keeping interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25-5.50% consecutively for the third monetary policy.
- The decision to hold interest rates steady was widely anticipated. It was the mention of lowering borrowing costs in 2024, while announcing new economic projections that fueled demand for risk-sensitive assets and bullions.
- Powell’s commentary indicated that the rate-tightening campaign by the Fed has come to an end amid progress in inflation declining towards 2%.
- As per the Fed’s new Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), which strips out Oil and food prices, and is considered a better gauge for underlying inflation, is seen easing to 3.2% by the end of 2023 from the prior estimate of 3.7%.
- For 2024 and 2025, the core PCE is seen easing to 2.4% and 2.2% from former projections of 2.6% and 2.3%.
- For interest rate projections, the Fed sees borrowing rates lowering to 4.6% in 2024 through three rate cuts against prior forecasts of 5.1% and two rate cuts. For the year 2025, interest rates are seen declining to 3.6% against the 3.9% projected earlier.
- Fed’s outlook for the Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 4.1% for 2024 and 2025.
- Despite announcing more rate cuts in coming years, Powell refrained from declaring complete victory over inflation. He said, “It would be premature, and we can't be guaranteed in this progress."
- Meanwhile, a sustained decline in inflation in the US economy along with an unchanged outlook for the labor market indicates that the Fed will manage to achieve a ‘soft landing’.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped to near a five-month low of around 102.45 after the sudden dovish stance shift by the Fed.
- Meanwhile, 10-year US Treasury yields fell sharply below 4% due to improved risk-taking capacity of the market participants.
- For further action, investors await the monthly US Retail Sales for November, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. The overall consumer spending is seen declining by 0.1% - a similar pace to that recorded in October.
- On Friday, preliminary S&P Global PMI data will keep investors busy. As per the consensus, the Manufacturing PMI is seen slightly down to 49.3 against the prior release of 49.4. The Services PMI is expected to fall by 20 basis points (bps) to 50.6 but will remain above the 50.0 threshold.
Technical Analysis: Gold price aims at $2,040
Gold price trades near a weekly high around $2,040 after recovering from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The precious metal is expected to extend recovery to near the crucial resistance of $2,050. Major resistances for the Gold price are $2,100 and $2,150 respectively.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has rebounded to near 60.00. If the RSI (14) manages to climb above 60.00, Gold bulls will strengthen further.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
