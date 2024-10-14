Gold price attracts some dip-buyers on Monday and draws support from a combination of factors.

Geopolitical risks and bets that the Fed will cut rates further continue to underpin the commodity.

Odds for a less aggressive Fed easing, elevated US bond yields and a modest USD strength cap gains.

Gold price (XAU/USD) reverses an Asian session dip and climbs to the $2,657-2,658 area in the last hour, back closer to a one-week top touched on Friday. The US Producer Price Index (PPI) pointed to a favorable inflation outlook and suggested that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates further. Apart from this, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East turn out to be another factor lending some support to the safe-haven bullion.

Meanwhile, investors have now fully priced out the possibility of another jumbo interest rate cut by the Fed in November. This keeps the US Treasury bond yields elevated and the US Dollar (USD) close to its highest level since mid-August touched last week and caps the Gold price. Furthermore, the optimism led by China's pledge to increase debt to revive its economy warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets around the XAU/USD.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price is underpinned by bets for more rate cuts by the Fed

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the headline Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand rose 1.8% and the core gauge climbed 2.8% on a yearly basis in September.

The readings were slightly higher than consensus estimates, though pointed to a deceleration in price rise, which should allow the Federal Reserve to continue cutting interest rates.

According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the markets are currently pricing in over a 90% chance that the Fed will lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points in November.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Government bond, however, holds steady above the 4% threshold amid diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed.

This, in turn, assists the US Dollar to stand tall near a two-month peak and turns out to be a key factor that prompts fresh selling around the Gold price on the first day of a new week.

Government data released over the weekend showed that China's headline Consumer Price Index was flat in September and the yearly rate stood at 0.4%, missing market expectations.

This, along with the lack of numerical details for China's fiscal stimulus and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, should offer support to the safe-haven precious metal.

The US market is closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday, leaving the XAU/USD at the mercy of the USD price dynamics and fresh geopolitical developments.

Technical Outlook: Gold price could accelerate the positive move once the $2,660-2,662 hurdle is cleared

Any subsequent slide is likely to find some support near the $2,632-2,630 region, below which the Gold price could accelerate the fall towards the $2,600 round-figure mark. A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pace the way for some meaningful downfall. The XAU/USD might then drop to the next relevant support near the $2,560 zone and extend the decline towards the $2,535-2,530 region en route to the $2,500 psychological mark.

Meanwhile, positive oscillators on the daily chart favor bullish traders. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the $2,660-2,662 horizontal resistance before positioning a further near-term appreciating move. The subsequent move up has the potential to lift the Gold price to an all-time high, around the $2,685-2,686 region touched in September. This is closely followed by the $2,700 round-figure mark, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for an extension of a well-established multi-month-old uptrend.