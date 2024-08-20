Gold price oscillates in a barrow range as bulls await more cues about the Fed’s rate-cut path.

A modest USD recovery, along with a positive risk tone, acts as a headwind for the XAU/USD.

Dovish Fed expectations and geopolitical tensions should lend support to the safe-haven metal.

Gold price (XAU/USD) continues with its struggle to gain traction during the Asian session and remains confined in a narrow trading band, around the $2,500 psychological mark for the second straight day on Tuesday. Investors now seem reluctant and prefer to wait for more cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy path before placing fresh directional bets. Hence, the focus remains on the release of the July FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday. The outlook will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and determining the near-term trajectory for the non-yielding yellow metal.

In the meantime, a modest USD recovery from its lowest level since January touched earlier this Tuesday, along with a positive risk tone, acts as a headwind for the Gold price. That said, growing acceptance that the Fed will start its policy-easing cycle in September, amid signs of cooling inflation, should cap gains for the buck. Apart from this, the risk of a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the protracted Russia-Ukraine war might continue to lend some support to the safe-haven precious metal, warranting some caution for bearish traders.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price pauses after the recent rise to record high, downside seems limited

Gold price extends the sideways consolidative price move near the record peak as traders move to the sidelines and await more cues about the Federal Reserve before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.

The July FOMC meeting minutes, scheduled to be released on Wednesday, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's appearance on Friday will be looked upon for hints about the possibility of a larger rate cut in September.

Market participants scaled back their bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed after the upbeat Retail Sales report for July released last week eased worries about a possible recession in the world's largest economy.

Meanwhile, the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool indicates a greater chance that the Fed will begin its policy easing cycle at the September meeting and lower borrowing costs by over 200 basis points by the end of 2025.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Monday that a debate about potentially cutting the policy rate in September is an appropriate one to have as the balance of risk has shifted more towards the labor market.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the US economy is not showing signs of overheating, so central bank officials should be wary of keeping restrictive monetary policy in place longer than necessary.

Moreover, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly downplayed concerns about a sharp US economic slowdown, though said that the US central bank needs to take a gradual approach towards lower borrowing costs.

On the geopolitical front, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had accepted a proposal to tackle disagreements blocking the hostage release deal with Hamas.

Negotiations are expected to resume this week, fueling optimism that a ceasefire will reduce tensions in the Middle East and the possibility of a region-wide conflict, further boosting investors' appetite for riskier assets.

Technical Analysis: Gold price bulls might wait for move beyond $2,509-2,510 before placing fresh bets

From a technical perspective, the range-bound price action might still be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase before the next leg up. The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart are holding in positive territory and are still away from being in the overbought zone. That said, bulls need to wait for some follow-through buying beyond Friday's all-time peak, around the $2,509-2,510 area, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

On the flip side, the $2,472-2,470 horizontal resistance breakpoint now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further decline is likely to attract fresh buyers and remain limited near the $2,448-2,446 region. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken decisively should pave the way for deeper losses. The Gold price might then accelerate the corrective decline further below the $2,400 mark, towards the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support near the $2,392 area.