- Gold price oscillates in a barrow range as bulls await more cues about the Fed’s rate-cut path.
- A modest USD recovery, along with a positive risk tone, acts as a headwind for the XAU/USD.
- Dovish Fed expectations and geopolitical tensions should lend support to the safe-haven metal.
Gold price (XAU/USD) continues with its struggle to gain traction during the Asian session and remains confined in a narrow trading band, around the $2,500 psychological mark for the second straight day on Tuesday. Investors now seem reluctant and prefer to wait for more cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy path before placing fresh directional bets. Hence, the focus remains on the release of the July FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday. The outlook will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and determining the near-term trajectory for the non-yielding yellow metal.
In the meantime, a modest USD recovery from its lowest level since January touched earlier this Tuesday, along with a positive risk tone, acts as a headwind for the Gold price. That said, growing acceptance that the Fed will start its policy-easing cycle in September, amid signs of cooling inflation, should cap gains for the buck. Apart from this, the risk of a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the protracted Russia-Ukraine war might continue to lend some support to the safe-haven precious metal, warranting some caution for bearish traders.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price pauses after the recent rise to record high, downside seems limited
- Gold price extends the sideways consolidative price move near the record peak as traders move to the sidelines and await more cues about the Federal Reserve before positioning for the next leg of a directional move.
- The July FOMC meeting minutes, scheduled to be released on Wednesday, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's appearance on Friday will be looked upon for hints about the possibility of a larger rate cut in September.
- Market participants scaled back their bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed after the upbeat Retail Sales report for July released last week eased worries about a possible recession in the world's largest economy.
- Meanwhile, the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool indicates a greater chance that the Fed will begin its policy easing cycle at the September meeting and lower borrowing costs by over 200 basis points by the end of 2025.
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Monday that a debate about potentially cutting the policy rate in September is an appropriate one to have as the balance of risk has shifted more towards the labor market.
- Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the US economy is not showing signs of overheating, so central bank officials should be wary of keeping restrictive monetary policy in place longer than necessary.
- Moreover, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly downplayed concerns about a sharp US economic slowdown, though said that the US central bank needs to take a gradual approach towards lower borrowing costs.
- On the geopolitical front, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had accepted a proposal to tackle disagreements blocking the hostage release deal with Hamas.
- Negotiations are expected to resume this week, fueling optimism that a ceasefire will reduce tensions in the Middle East and the possibility of a region-wide conflict, further boosting investors' appetite for riskier assets.
Technical Analysis: Gold price bulls might wait for move beyond $2,509-2,510 before placing fresh bets
From a technical perspective, the range-bound price action might still be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase before the next leg up. The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart are holding in positive territory and are still away from being in the overbought zone. That said, bulls need to wait for some follow-through buying beyond Friday's all-time peak, around the $2,509-2,510 area, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
On the flip side, the $2,472-2,470 horizontal resistance breakpoint now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further decline is likely to attract fresh buyers and remain limited near the $2,448-2,446 region. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken decisively should pave the way for deeper losses. The Gold price might then accelerate the corrective decline further below the $2,400 mark, towards the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support near the $2,392 area.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
