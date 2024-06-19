- Gold price is seen consolidating near the top end of a short-term trading range.
- Fed rate-cut uncertainty holds back traders from placing fresh directional bets.
- The USD is undermined by Tuesday’s weaker US Retail Sales and lends support.
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from the vicinity of the $2,300 mark and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Wednesday. The precious metal remains confined in a familiar trading range held over the past one-and-half-week or so as traders seek clarity about the likely timing when the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start cutting interest rates before placing fresh directional bets.
The US central bank adopted a more hawkish stance at the end of the June policy meeting and forecasted only one rate cut this year. The markets, however, are still pricing in the possibility of two rate cuts in 2024 amid signs of easing inflation in the US. Moreover, weaker US Retail Sales data released on Tuesday pointed to signs of exhaustion among US consumers and lifted bets for the first Fed rate cut in September and another in December.
Meanwhile, expectations that the Fed soon start its rate-cutting cycle led to the overnight fall in the US Treasury bond yields, which keeps the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive and acts as a tailwind for the non-yielding Gold price. That said, the underlying bullish tone across the global equity markets is holding back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the safe-haven XAU/USD and should cap any meaningful upside.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price extends the range play as traders seek clarity about Fed rate-cut path
- Investors remain uncertain about the Federal Reserve's rate-cut path, which, in turn, fails to provide any meaningful impetus to the Gold price and leads to subdued range-bound price action.
- The Fed last week lowered its projection for the number of rate cuts in 2024 to one from three in March, though the incoming US macro data keeps hopes alive for the first rate cut in September.
- The bets were lifted by softer US consumer and producer prices data released last week, which suggested that inflation is subsiding, and disappointing US Retail Sales figures on Tuesday.
- The Commerce Department reported that US Retail Sales rose 0.1% on a monthly basis in May as against the previous month's downwardly revised fall of 0.2% and the 0.2% increase anticipated.
- The softer print pointed to signs of exhaustion among US consumers and that the economic activity was slowing, strengthening the case for the Fed to lower borrowing costs sooner than expected.
- In an interview with Fox Business, New York Fed President John Williams noted that the recent inflation data have been encouraging and added that he expects inflation to continue to come down.
- Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said that May inflation data was encouraging but it is hard to know how much signal to take from inflation last year, this quarter, or the last couple of weeks.
- Meanwhile, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said that inflation remains stubbornly high, and it will take more time than many had initially hoped to bring price growth back down to the 2% target.
- Fed Governor Adriana Kugler noted that economic conditions are moving in the right direction, and it is likely appropriate to begin easing policy sometime later this year if the economy evolves as expected.
- Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan reiterated that although tremendous progress has been made, inflation remains too high and will need to see 'several more months' to have confidence that it is heading to 2%.
- St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem noted that the labor market remains particularly tight and that it could take entire months or quarters before policies drag inflation back to the target levels.
- The US Dollar bulls remain on the defensive in the wake of the overnight decline in the US Treasury bond yields, lending some support to the non-yielding yellow metal amid absent relevant economic data.
Technical Analysis: Gold price consolidates below 50-day SMA, $2,300 mark holds the key for bullish traders
From a technical perspective, bulls need to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support breakpoint-turned-resistance, currently pegged near the $2,344-2,345 region, before placing fresh bets. The subsequent move up has the potential to lift the Gold price beyond the $2,360-2,362 supply zone, towards the $2,387-2,388 intermediate hurdle en route to the $2,400 mark. A sustained strength beyond the latter will negate any near-term negative outlook and allow the XAU/USD to aim back to retest the all-time peak, around the $2,450 area touched in May.
On the flip side, the $2,300 mark might continue to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $2,285 horizontal support. A convincing break below the latter should pave the way for the resumption of the recent pullback from the record high and drag the Gold price towards the next relevant support near the $2,254-2,253 region. The downward trajectory could extend further towards the $2,225-2,220 support before the commodity eventually drops to the $2,200 round-figure mark.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to gains above 0.6650 amid light trading
AUD/USD is posting small gains above 0.6650 early Wednesday, as the US Dollar nurses losses incurred on Tuesday after weak US Retail Sales data revived dovish Fed expectations. The Aussie finds some comfort from the hawkish RBA hold but light trading conditions limit the upside.
USD/JPY flat lines below 158.00 amid subdued USD price action
USD/JPY consolidates its recent gains below 158.00 in early European morning on Wednesday. The BoJ April meeting minutes fail to provide any impetus to the pair. Tuesday’s disappointing US Retail Sales data weigh on the USD and cap the upside.
Gold price consolidates in a range around $2,330 area, remains below 50-day SMA
Gold price is seen consolidating near the top end of a short-term trading range. Fed rate-cut uncertainty holds back traders from placing fresh directional bets. The USD is undermined by Tuesday’s weaker US Retail Sales and lends support.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin technical indicators signal bullish momentum
Bitcoin price action shows a bullish divergence on a momentum indicator. Ethereum price finds support around $3,362 price low from Friday. Ripple price faces rejection by its daily resistance level of $0.499 level.
UK CPI set to cool down further in May, reaching BoE’s 2% target
The UK Office for National Statistics will publish the May CPI report on Wednesday. UK inflation is expected to cool down, falling back to the BoE´s target. The Bank of England will announce its decision on monetary policy on Thursday.