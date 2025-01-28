- Gold price struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from a multi-day trough.
- Rebounding US bond yields revive the USD demand and weigh on the XAU/USD pair.
- Trump’s trade tariffs and Fed rate cut bets could lend support to the precious metal.
Gold price (XAU/USD) extends its sideways consolidative price move through the first half of the European session on Tuesday amid mixed fundamental cues. US President Donald Trump's trade tariff threats spark inflationary concerns and trigger a modest recovery in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, assists the US Dollar (USD) to stage a solid rebound from over a one-month low and turns out to be a key factor undermining the bullion.
That said, bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates twice by the end of this year, bolstered by Trump's rate-cut demand, could act as a headwind for the US bond yields and the USD. Apart from this, worries about the potential economic fallout from Trump's protectionist trade policies could limit losses for the safe-haven Gold price. Traders might also opt to move to the sidelines ahead of a two-day FOMC policy meeting starting this Tuesday.
Gold price traders remain on the sidelines amid mixed fundamental cues
- US President Donald Trump ordered his Administration to introduce emergency 25% tariffs on Colombian imports, though the duties were put on hold after the latter agreed to unrestricted acceptance of all illegal migrants returned from the US.
- Trump said this Tuesday that he would impose tariffs on producers of pharmaceuticals and computer chips soon. I will also place tariffs on aluminum and copper, and will look at steel and other industries for tariffs, Trump added.
- This revived fears that Trump's protectionist stance would reignite inflation and assist the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to move away from over a one-month low, underpinning the US Dollar and weighing on the Gold price.
- Trump said last week that he would demand a cut in interest rates. Moreover, the markets are pricing in two 25 basis point interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve by the end of this year, which might cap the US bond yields and the Greenback.
- Traders now look to Tuesday's US economic docket – featuring Durable Goods Orders, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and the Richmond Manufacturing Index – for some impetus during the North American session.
- The focus will then shift to the crucial FOMC monetary policy decision on Wednesday, which will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Gold price bulls not ready to give up yet; $2,725-2,720 support holds the key
On Monday, the XAU/USD showed some resilience below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the December-January positive move. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in positive territory. This, along with the recent breakout through the $2,720-2,725 horizontal barrier, suggests that the path of least resistance for the Gold price is to the upside. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling below the overnight swing low, around the $2,730 area, and the $2,725-2,750 resistance-turned-support before positioning for deeper losses. The commodity might then slide to the $2,707-2,705 area, or the 38.2% Fibo. level, before dropping to the 50% Fibo. level, around the $2,684 region.
On the flip side, the immediate hurdle is pegged near the $2,755-2,757 zone. This is followed by the overnight swing high, around the $2,772-2,773 region and the $2,786 area, or the highest level since October 2024 touched last Friday and the all-time peak, near the $2,790 zone. Some follow-through buying, leading to a strength beyond the $2,800 mark, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for an extension of a well-established uptrend witnessed over the past month or so.
Economic Indicator
Fed Interest Rate Decision
The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).Read more.
Next release: Wed Jan 29, 2025 19:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4.5%
Previous: 4.5%
Source: Federal Reserve
AUD/USD: The bearish tone still prevails
AUD/USD receded further and came closer to the key 0.6200 mark on the back of extra buying pressure in the US Dollar and expectations of a potential rate cut by the RBA in February.
EUR/USD appears depressed and could drop to YTD lows
There was no respite for the weekly correction in EUR/USD on Wednesday, slipping back below the 1.0400 support amid further gains in the Greenback and ahead of the key ECB gathering on Thursday.
Gold regains the $2,750 mark with Powell's words
Gold price trimmed intraday losses and recovered above the $2,750 mark after the Fed decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged. Confident Chair Powell's words put near-term pressure on the US Dollar.
Greg Magadini, director of Derivatives: Favorable regulation could usher an era of corporate meme coins
Greg Magadini is the director of Derivatives at Amberdata, a digital asset data and insights platform. FXStreet interviewed Magadini and gathered his insights on the Bitcoin and Ethereum derivatives market, sentiment, shifting tide on the Solana blockchain, the future of meme coins and his comments for forex traders building a crypto portfolio.
ECB preview: Lagarde to 'strike dovish note'
We see another 25-basis point interest rate cut from the ECB this week as practically a forgone conclusion. The Governing Council has made clear that its priority for now is supporting activity in the common bloc, and recent data has remained consistent with an economy that is deep in the mire of stagnation.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.