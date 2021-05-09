Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to hold the forte near three-month top above $1,800

Gold buyers defend $1,830 even as Friday’s run-up pauses for fresh push to the north.

US NFP, Unemployment Rate backed Biden, Yellen and Fed to shrug off rate hike pressure.

Equities, commodities cheered US dollar’s drop but lack of major reaction afterward confuse the bright metal bulls.

Gold (XAU/USD) stays on the consolidation mode around $1,835 during the initial Asian session on Monday. Gold flashed a three-day rally while poking the early February tops on Friday after the US employment report for April helped American policymakers to defend the continuation of easy money policies.

It’s worth mentioning that hopes of further stimulus from US President Joe Biden and receding coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the West, mainly due to a jump in the vaccinations, are also the reasons the gold buyers might have cheered of late.

Though, gold prices seek fresh push to on the track to the north and hence wobble around multi-day top afterward.

Can Friday’s US NFP defy reflation fears?

A disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls for April, 226K versus a million expected, as well as a 6.1% Unemployment Rate against 5.8% forecasts, helped the US Federal Reserve (Fed) squad, ex-Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, to defend their push for extended easy. Following that data, US President Joe Biden said that the jobs report shows the economy is not at risk of overheating. Also in the same line were comments from US Treasury Secretary Jannet Yellen who said, "I doubt we are going to see an inflationary cycle."

The US central bank policymakers have been struggling of late as the jump in inflation figures keep pushing them towards normalization of heavy bond-buying and/or rate hike. The same drag the US dollar index (DXY) and helps gold prices.

Not only the inflation figures but activity numbers and sentiment data also signaled the need to dial back the monetary easing.

Furthermore, US President Biden’s push for more stimulus and infrastructure spending are the additional reasons that magnify the need for the Fed’s alteration of monetary policy.

The Fed’s worries test gold buyers even as the US dollar weakness kept them hopeful.

It should, however, be noted that a one-time disappointment from the US data may not be helpful to tame the reflation fears as US President Biden is all set for another multimillion aid package and the bond-buying are just on the top, propelling the US Treasury yields. Hence, traders will need more clues to extend the latest run-up and hence Thursday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April will be the key for gold traders.

Ahead of the release, the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said, “Neither fixed income markets or breakevens bought into a softer inflation or recovery story on Friday night. We don’t think one soft data release alters the robust US growth outlook. Attention now turns to the April CPI release (Thursday). Owing to base effects, the headline number will push up strongly. The median expectations is looking for 3.6% y/y vs 2.6% y/y in March. Core inflation, which was less affected last year when oil prices plunged, is expected to be 2.3% y/y vs 1.6%. It’s all within the Fed’s level of tolerance, but nonetheless, it will be very important to watch the future path of inflation. In that regard, the services (ex-energy services) element of the report will be most noteworthy. Services make up 60% of the CPI and that is where any sustainable rise in domestic inflation pressures will first become evident. Last time, that component rose 0.4% m/m.”

For the short-term direction, the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates and the vaccine plans, recently cheered by the European Union (EU), could help gold traders. Further, chatters concerning Brexit and the Scottish election may probe the gold bulls as both of them weighs on the market sentiment.

Talking about the data, second-tier figures from the US and China’s CPI could entertain gold traders ahead of the key Thursday.

Technical analysis

Gold keeps an upside break of the 100-day SMA directed towards the 200-day SMA, respectively around $1,796 and $1,850, around $1,833 by the press time. However, the buyers seem to struggle recently, as portrayed by overbought RSI and Momentum indicator.

Although pullback moves may retest the previous resistance line from March 18, near $1,823, the $1,800 threshold and multiple highs marked since late April around $1,796-98 can test the further downside by gold prices.

It should, however, be noted that a daily closing below $1,796 will direct gold sellers towards a six-week-old support line near $1,785 that holds the key to the bright metal’s further weakness towards mid $1,700s.

Meanwhile, a clear break above the 200-day SMA level of $1,850 may need to cross the February 10 high of $1,855 before challenging the February month’s peak of gold surrounding $1,875.

Overall, gold prices are on an upward trajectory but need a strong push to keep the recent rally.

Gold daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected