Forecasting the upcoming week: Winter Holiday blues after Central Banks’ frenzy

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is on a three-day winning streak, although gains are modest, the index is heading into the weekly close near the 98.60 price region, after a softer-than-expected United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) was released on Thursday, briefly weighing on the US Dollar. Doubts about the quality of the inflation slowdown arose on Friday, following comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) John Williams, who noted that CPI data “may have been pushed down a bit” when speaking on CNBC. The Fed announced its monetary policy decision on Wednesday, and as expected, policymakers cut the interest rate by 25 basis points (bps)

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.00% -0.06% 1.20% -0.01% -0.08% 0.16% 0.09% EUR -0.00% -0.07% 1.22% -0.02% -0.08% 0.17% 0.09% GBP 0.06% 0.07% 1.26% 0.05% -0.02% 0.23% 0.15% JPY -1.20% -1.22% -1.26% -1.18% -1.26% -1.02% -1.09% CAD 0.01% 0.02% -0.05% 1.18% -0.08% 0.16% 0.10% AUD 0.08% 0.08% 0.02% 1.26% 0.08% 0.25% 0.17% NZD -0.16% -0.17% -0.23% 1.02% -0.16% -0.25% -0.08% CHF -0.09% -0.09% -0.15% 1.09% -0.10% -0.17% 0.08% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Additionally, data released by the US Department of Labor (DOL) on Thursday indicated that the number of Americans filing new unemployment claims rose to 236,000 for the week ending December 13. There were 224,000 Initial Jobless Claims, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level, the US Department of Labor (DOL) reported on Thursday. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 225,000.

EUR/USD: The pair is trading near the 1.1740 price zone after the European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates unchanged and ECB President Christine Lagarde refused to commit to any particular rate path on Thursday. Lagarde affirmed that the decision was taken unanimously and that there was no discussion of changing interest rates.

The GBP/USD pair is trading near the 1.3380 price region, ending the week pretty much unchanged. Sales in the United Kingdom (UK) rose by 0.6% YoY in November, unchanged from the previous print but missing estimates of a 0.9% expansion. On a monthly basis, figures fell by 0.1%, below forecasts of a 0.4% expansion. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a day after the Bank of England (BoE) cut rates due to cooling inflation. The BoE cut the interest rate by 25 (bps) to 3.75% from 4%, as expected. The monetary policy statement showed policymakers are less worried about inflation than the numbers suggested, leading to some Sterling Pound gains.

USD/JPY is trading near the 157.30 price region, nearing a one-month high as Bank of Japan (BoJ) members unanimously voted to raise the policy rate by 25 bps to 0.75% (widely expected) and reinforced their tightening bias.

AUD/USD is trading near the 0.6620 price region, as data released in Australia earlier this week showed that Consumer inflation expectations rose to 4.7% in December from 4.5% in November. Meanwhile, the case that the RBA might hike interest rates in the first quarter of 2026, but the impact on the Aussie has been minimal.

USDCAD trades in the 1.3780 price region on the Canadian side; domestic data offered little support to the Loonie. Statistics Canada reported that Retail Sales fell by 0.2% MoM in October, missing market expectations for a flat reading and improving from September’s sharp 0.9% decline.

Gold is little changed, still on the greener side of the grass as a dovish Fed outlook and persistent geopolitical risks continue to provide a steady tailwind for prices, keeping the metal on track to end the week with modest gains.

Anticipating economic perspectives: US updates and Japanese data

The UK will release the final estimate of the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on December 22.

The United States will publish the October Durable Goods Orders and a preliminary estimate of Q3 GDP on December 23.

The Christmas Holidays will put most of the macroeconomic calendar on pause, except in Japan. The Asian country will release the December Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and Retail Trade figures on December 25, when BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda will also offer a speech.