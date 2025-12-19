USD/JPY jumps to one-month high as Yen slides after BoJ rate hike

The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens sharply against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday as the Yen slumps across the board following the Bank of Japan’s interest rate decision. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading around 157.48, up nearly 1.20%, its highest level since November 21.

Earlier in the Asian session, the BoJ raised its policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 0.75%, marking the highest level in roughly three decades. The central bank stated that Japan’s economy has continued to recover at a moderate pace, with tight labor market conditions and solid corporate profits supporting steady wage increases.

Policymakers also noted that underlying inflation has been rising gradually, helped by firms passing higher labour costs on to prices, increasing confidence that inflation can be sustained around the 2% price stability target over time.

However, the BoJ also stressed that real interest rates remain significantly negative and that accommodative financial conditions will continue to support the economy. The central bank said it will continue to adjust policy in line with developments in economic activity, prices, and financial conditions, signalling a cautious approach to further tightening.

In reaction to the rate hike, Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields moved higher, with the 10-year JGB yield rising above 2.0%, its highest level since 1999. Higher yields have renewed concerns about Japan’s large public debt, as rising interest rates could gradually lift government debt-servicing costs.

Meanwhile, Japanese authorities reiterated their focus on currency market developments. The central bank said it will pay close attention to movements in financial and foreign exchange markets as part of its ongoing policy assessment. Separately, Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday that authorities would take appropriate action against excessive foreign exchange moves.

A steady US Dollar is also weighing on the Yen, although expectations of further monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) may limit further gains in the Greenback.

Data released on Friday showed softer US consumer sentiment, with the University of Michigan’s Consumer Expectations Index revised down to 54.6 from 55.0, while the headline Consumer Sentiment Index was finalised at 52.9. On the inflation side, one-year consumer inflation expectations edged up to 4.2%, while the five-year outlook remained unchanged at 3.2%.