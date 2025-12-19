Pound Sterling Price News: Drifts lower as UK data disappoints and Fed cautious tone caps upside

GBP/USD drifts lower as UK data disappoints and Fed cautious tone caps upside

The GBP/USD pair hovers around familiar levels, yet it has dropped below the 1.3400 mark on Friday after Retail Sales in the UK missed estimates and Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers crossed the wires. At the time of writing, the pair trades at around 1.3370, virtually unchanged.

Pound Sterling trades firmly despite UK Retail Sales drop again

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades higher against its major peers in Friday's European session despite data from the United Kingdom (UK) showing that Retail Sales unexpectedly declined in November.

GBP/USD steadies below 1.3400 as traders digest BoE policy update and US inflation data

The GBP/USD pair stalls the previous day's pullback from the vicinity of mid-1.3400s and a nearly two-month high, though it struggles to attract meaningful buyers during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3380-1.3385 region, up only 0.05% for the day, amid mixed cues.