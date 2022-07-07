- Gold Price portrays a corrective pullback from the lowest levels since September 2021.
- Oversold RSI favors recovery moves targeteeing 78.6% Fibonacci Retracement level.
- Fears of global economic slowdown, hawkish Fed bets weigh on the prices but a lack of catalysts triggers rebound.
- US ADP Employment Change, ECB Minutes will be crucial for intraday directions, NFP is the key.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) consolidates the recent losses around a 10-month low, picking up bids near $1,742 during Thursday’s Asian session.
The yellow metal’s recent rebound could be linked to the lack of major data/events during the Asian session, as well as the trader’s anxiety ahead of today’s ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts (mostly known as ECB Minutes), as well as the US ADP Employment Change for June, expected 200K versus 128K prior.
Also likely to have favored the XAU/USD could be the US Treasury yields as they reverse the previous day’s recovery from a five-week low. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields declined one basis point (bp) to 2.90% by the press time.
It’s worth noting that the 2-year bond coupon retreats to 2.96% while showing the inverse gap between the 10-year and 2-year yields, which in turn hints at the global recession fears. International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva also said, per Reuters, “Global economic outlook has 'darkened significantly' since last economic update.” the IMF chief also added, “Cannot rule out the possible global recession in 2023.”
Additionally, softer US data could also be blamed for the gold’s latest rebound. US ISM Services PMI for June dropped to 55.3 versus 55.9 in May. The actual figure, however, came in better than the market expectation of 54.5. It’s worth noting that the US JOLTS Job Opening for May declined to 11.25 million versus 11.00 million expected and 11.68 million prior.
However, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes favored the Fed hawks as the Fed policymakers appear determined to announce another 75 basis points (bps) of a rate hike. That said, the latest Fed Minutes highlighted the need for the “restrictive stance of policy” while also saying, “even more restrictive stance could be appropriate if elevated inflation pressures were to persist”.
Amid these plays, the Wall Street benchmarks closed with mild gains whereas the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses at around 3,850 by the press time.
Moving on, gold traders should pay attention to the monthly print of the US ADP Employment Change for June, expected 200K versus 128K prior, as it becomes the early signal for Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). Additionally important will be the recession signals and other second-tier US data, like weekly jobless claims and monthly trade numbers.
Technical analysis
Gold Price justifies oversold RSI (14) to portray a corrective pullback towards the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of August 2021 to March 2022 upside, near $1,753.
It should be noted, however, that the XAU/USD upside past $1,753, could challenge the previously key horizontal support from late 2021, now resistance around $1,780-85. Following that, a convergence of the 21-DMA and a downward sloping resistance line from April 14, near $1,817, will be important to watch.
Alternatively, a horizontal area comprising lows marked since August 2021, near $1,720, restricts the immediate downside of the Gold Price.
Should the quote remains below $1,720, the odds of its slump to the late 2021 low surrounding $1,687 can’t be ruled out.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1742.08
|Today Daily Change
|3.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19%
|Today daily open
|1738.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1821.18
|Daily SMA50
|1839.92
|Daily SMA100
|1888.8
|Daily SMA200
|1845.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1772.97
|Previous Daily Low
|1732.27
|Previous Weekly High
|1841.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|1784.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1879.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1747.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1757.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1723.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1707.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1682.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1763.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1788.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1804.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances towards 0.6800 on upbeat Aussie trade data
AUD/USD is looking to extend its recovery towards 0.6800 after the Australian Trade data beat estimates. The US dollar bulls take a breather following the FOMC Minutes-led upsurge. Investors remain cautious amid looming recession risks.
USD/JPY: Bears step on advances above 136.00
USD/JPY is bearish on the daily and lower time frames and has been sent off a cliff in the Tokyo open. The price has made three pushes to the upside but from an hourly perspective, but the price has failed through the 136.00 and was rapidly shot down by the bears in the open.
Gold rebound eyes $1,753, focus on recession, US employment data
Gold Price consolidates the recent losses around a 10-month low, picking up bids near $1,742 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal’s recent rebound could be linked to the lack of major data/events during the Asian session.
Polygon’s MATIC is due for a massive uptrend unless this happens
Polygon’s MATIC price continues to display optimistic signals. Being an early bull is justifiable as the invalidation level is clear. Polygon’s Matic price could rally towards $1.00 in the coming days. From June 18 to June 24, the bulls accomplished a 90% rally.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!