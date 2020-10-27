Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pares early gains, turns flat near $1,900

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Gold struggles to make a decisive move in either direction.
  • Major European equity indexes trade mixed on Tuesday.
  • Eyes on Wall Street, macroeconomic data releases from the US.

For the third straight trading day on Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair is moving sideways above $1,900 as participants wait for the next significant catalyst. After climbing to a daily high of $1,910 earlier in the day, the pair lost its traction and was last seen trading virtually unchanged on the day at $1,902.

Traders remain in a cautious mood

At the start of the week, safe-haven flows dominated financial markets and caused global equity indexes to suffer heavy losses. On Tuesday, major European equity indexes trade mixed, failing to provide a fresh insight into investors' risk perception.

The sharp upsurge witnessed in coronavirus cases in Europe, the uncertainty surrounding Brexit talks and the upcoming presidential election in the US seem to be causing participants to remain on the sidelines.

On the other hand, the greenback is consolidating its gains after outperforming its rivals on Monday. Later in the session, the Durable Goods Orders and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index data will be featured in the US economic docket.

Meanwhile, investors will keep a close eye on Wall Street. Following Monday's sharp decline, a convincing rebound in US stocks could put the USD under additional pressure and help XAU/USD, once again, turn north. However, unless it makes a daily close above $1,910, the pair's upside is likely to remain limited. 

Technical levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1903.08
Today Daily Change 1.03
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1902.05
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1902.86
Daily SMA50 1921.41
Daily SMA100 1883.41
Daily SMA200 1763.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1908.66
Previous Daily Low 1891.32
Previous Weekly High 1931.54
Previous Weekly Low 1894.48
Previous Monthly High 1992.42
Previous Monthly Low 1848.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1902.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1897.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 1892.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 1883.34
Daily Pivot Point S3 1875.35
Daily Pivot Point R1 1910.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 1918.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 1927.37

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI

AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI

AUD/USD is wilting in early Asia on COVID-19 woes and ahead of key data. There are downside risks to the AUD should US election polls narrow from here. Risk-off tones will likely be felt in the commodity sector for which AUD trades as a proxy to.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD prerssured on the French COVID-19 lockdown news

EUR/USD prerssured on the French COVID-19 lockdown news

EUR/USD falls to print fresh lows on French lockdown news. France expected to announce a nationwide lockdown tomorrow to start on Thursday night. The coronavirus has moved the nation to reinstate its COVID-19 state of a health emergency.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day

XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day

Gold futures have found support right below the $1,900 area earlier today before inching up to $1,910, turning positive on daily charts. The precious metal lost ground, with the US dollar building up during the European session on Tuesday, to appreciate during the North American session with market sentiment improving moderately.

Gold News

Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway

Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway

According to the official description of the Fear and Greed Index, the cryptocurrency market is highly emotional. Investors tend to get greedy when the market is rising rapidly and fearful when it's going down.

Read more

WTI falls 1.2% on inventory data

WTI falls 1.2% on inventory data

The price of oil has fallen in recent trade as the recent inventory data shows a build on stockpiles, weighing on WTI.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures