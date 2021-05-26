Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs to crack $1920 for further upside – Confluence Detector

- Gold price holds gains above $1900, four-month highs.
- Rising inflation concerns, dovish Fed continue to pressure DXY, yields.
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD breaks through $1900, room for additional upside?
Gold price entered a bullish consolidation phase after refreshing four-month highs above $1900 this Wednesday. Broad-based rebound in the US dollar appears to cap the additional upside in gold. The greenback recovers from the weaker US data and Fed’s dovish stance-led sell-off. Despite a minor retreat, the bullish undertone in gold price remains intact amid growing inflation concerns, as the Fed continues to dismiss rising price pressures. Further, renewed weakness in the Treasury yields combined with mixed tone in the global stocks continues to support gold price.
Looking ahead, all eyes remain on the Fedspeak, as the US data calendar remains light. Attention also turns towards the US Preliminary GDP, Consumer Durable Goods data and Fed’s preferred inflation gauge for fresh directives.
Watch: Gold price surges past $1,900 – Is $2,000 the next stop? [Video]
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold price has taken out a powerful resistance at $1900, which is the convergence of the previous day high, pivot point one-week R1 and pivot point one-month R3.
The next target for gold bulls is aligned around $1913, where the Bollinger Band one-day Upper meets the pivot point one-day R1.
The pivot point one-week R2 at $1920 will test the bullish commitments going forward.
A sustained move above the latter could trigger a fresh upswing towards $1937, the pivot point one-day R3.
Meanwhile, if the abovementioned resistance now support at $1900 gives way, a drop towards the previous week high and SMA10 four-hour at $1890 cannot be ruled out.
Gold sellers could then challenge the $1880 demand area, the intersection of the pivot point one-day S1 and SMA5 one-day.
The last line of defense for bulls is seen at $1870, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week coincides with the SMA200 one-hour.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.2250 as the dollar recovers
EUR/USD has been stabilizing around 1.2250 as US Treasury yields recover and support the dollar after its data and Fed-related falls. Europe's accelerating vaccination campaign supports the euro.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.4150 as Cummings testifies
GBP/USD has been struggling to recover, trading around 1.4150 as former PM adviser Dominic Cummings testifies in parliament. His appearance may embarrass the government and weigh on sterling. Brexit and rising UK covid cases also add to pressure.
Gold jostles with key hurdle above $1,900
Gold price catches a breather after refreshing the highest levels since early January above $1,900. Gold buyers cheer the upbeat market sentiment while the US dollar remains undermined by dovish Fed expectations and weak US data.
Dogecoin: Bulls await 65% upswing
Dogecoin price continues to stabilize around the 100 twelve-hour moving average. Although the meme-coin seems to be consolidating, it is heading towards a key resistance point. Breaking through this hurdle could see DOGE target $0.58.
GameStop Corp soars 20%, hits two-month highs above $215
After surging 16% in Tuesday’s trading, GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) added another 3% in post-market trading, finishing at $216. The share rose for the fourth straight session, reaching fresh two-month highs.