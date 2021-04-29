Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs to crack $1800 to extend post-Fed gains – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating near four-day highs but remains below $1800 so far this Thursday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dismissal of tapering bets gave the much-needed boost to the XAU bulls. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden pushed for his $1.8 trillion stimulus package, which exerted additional upside pressure on gold.
The US Treasury yields fell across the curve amid expectations of prolonged policy support from both the government and the central bank, supporting the non-yielding gold. Let’s how gold’s technical graphs are aligned ahead of key US economic data.
Gold Price Chart: Key resistance and support levels
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold’s path of least resistance appears to the upside, as a dense cluster of healthy support levels is lined up around $1780-$1775.
The zone is the confluence of the SMA50 four-hour, Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and SMA10 one-day.
Ahead of this cushion, the XAU bears could test the immediate support at $1783, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.
Immediate resistance awaits at $1773-$1774, the confluence of the SMA10 one-day and pivot point one-day S1.
Further south, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day at $1770 could be the next target for the sellers.
However, if the bullish momentum resumes, the XAU bulls could likely take on the $1791 barrier, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week and the pivot point one-day R1.
The next stoppage is seen at the intersection of the pivot point one-day R2 and pivot point one-week R1 at $1796.
The next key level for gold traders is the $1800 mark that needs to be scaled on a sustained basis to extend the Fed-led upside.
Around that point, the previous week high coincides with the pivot one-month R2.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Off two-month high, bulls keep reins above 1.2100
EUR/USD eases from a two-month high but holds gains above 1.2100 amid a pause in the US dollar sell-off. The recently broken trend line and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement just above 1.2100 restrict the pair’s short-term downside.
GBP/USD: Bulls await a discount in probable daily continuation
GBP/USD shot higher following the Federal Reserve on Wednesday with the dollar printing fresh cycle lows vs a basket of currencies. However, if the entry opportunity was missed, bulls that were late to the opportunity would be prudent to wait for a discount which is a high probability given the market structure on both the daily and 40hour time frames.
EUR/USD: Off two-month high, bulls keep reins above 1.2100
EUR/USD eases from a two-month high but holds gains above 1.2100 amid a pause in the US dollar sell-off. The recently broken trend line and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement just above 1.2100 restrict the pair’s short-term downside.
Dogecoin price spikes on social media buzz, but eager DOGE sellers intervene
Dogecoin price was primed for a sharp move before today. It had closed with three consecutive inside days, predicting a range expansion for the digital coin. The DOGE outlook remains neutral with a slightly bullish bias but not speculation on further social media hype.
Federal Reserve stays silent on taper timing after status quo FOMC
The US economy is improving by leaps and bounds. Covid cases are in steep decline. Payrolls added almost one million jobs in March. Layoffs dropped 200,000 in the last two weeks.. Help wanted signs are sprouting like spring crocuses.