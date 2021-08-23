Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD levels to watch above $1,800– Confluence Detector

- Gold has surged above $1,800 as the market mood improves.
- The Confluence Detector is showing what the next targets are.
- Gold Price Forecast: Bullish flag breakout in play for XAU/USD
The Delta COVID-19 variant is wreaking havoc in the US and around the world. However, it may turn into a boon for gold bulls – as it impacts the plans of the almighty Federal Reserve. Officials at the world's most powerful central bank are watching the virus developments with worry, and are set to delay withdrawal of stimulus.
The current printing of $120 billion per month is set to continue in full force in the next few months – and some of the funds go to gold. After XAU/USD surpassed the $1,800 level, how is it positioned on the charts?
The Technical Confluences Detector is showing that gold is facing resistance at $1,805, which is where the previous hourly high converges with the Bollinger Band 1h-Upper.
It is followed by $1,808, which is a stronger cap – it is the meeting point between the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month and the 100-day Simple Moving Average.
Further above, the next level to watch is $1,812, which is where the 200-day SMA hits the price.
Significant support awaits at $1,795, which is the confluence of the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1 and the SMA 5-1h.
Another cushion is $1,792, which is where the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month hits the price.
XAU/USD resistance and support levels
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
