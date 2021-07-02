Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD faces fierce resistance after NFP boost – Confluence Detector

- Gold has been benefiting from falling Treasury yields in the aftermath of the Nonfarm Payrolls.
- The Confluence Detector shows that XAU/USD faces two critical resistance lines ahead of $1,800.
- Gold suffered in June – Will it rebound in 2021?
An attack on $1,800? Not so fast, as technical hurdles await XAU/USD. Gold has been one of the beneficiaries from America's only moderately satisfactory Nonfarm Payrolls report. While America gained 850,000 jobs in June, wage growth remained low and revisions added a meager 15,000 positions. That has sent returns on Treasuries lower, making yieldless gold more attractive.
However, after the initial rush, the precious metal's price hit technical barriers. Here is how XAU/USD is positioned.
The Technical Confluences Detector is showing that gold is facing resistance at $1,783, which is the convergence of the previous daily high and the Fibonacci 38.2% one week.
The second hurdle awaits at $1,790, which is the meeting point of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month and the 100-day Simple Moving Average.
Immediate support awaits at $1,780, which is the confluence of the Bollinger Band 1h-Middle and the previous 4h-low.
It is followed by $1,775, which is where the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week and the SMA 10-one-day converge.
XAU/USD resistance and support levels
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces in the aftermath of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has recovered to 1.1850 after the US reported an increase of 850,000, better than expected yet with limited upward revisions. Wages are up only 0.3% monthly.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.3750 after NFP, amid virus worries
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, above pre-Nonfarm Payrolls levels. While America's jobs figures beat estimates, the event triggered a decline in the dollar after the initial rise. Worries about the Delta virus variant are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD refreshes weekly tops post-NFP, remains below $1,800
Gold spiked to over one week tops in reaction to mixed US jobs report, albeit lacked any follow-through and remained capped below the $1,800 mark. The headline NFP print smashed expectations and showed that the US economy added 850K new jobs in June.
XRP price might rally 25% as RippleX partners with Mintable
XRP price is treading dangerously close to a support barrier, a failure to hold above which could lead to a revisit of June 26 and June 27 levels. This pullback is not bearish per se as it allows buyers an opportunity to accumulate, anticipating future gains.
AMC Share Price: Shares tumble as #AMCBonds goes viral on social media
NYSE:AMC has been spinning its tires in the mud over the past week as the recent short squeeze attempt seems to have stalled for the time being. On Thursday, shares of AMC extended its losses and fell by 4.34% to close the first trading day of the second half of 2021 at $54.22.