June was a terrible month for gold. Without a fresh crisis or a strong dovish signal from the Fed, gold may continue its disappointing performance. June wasn’t too kind to gold.
As the chart below shows, the yellow metal plunged more 7.2% in the last month, the biggest monthly decline since November 2016. In consequence of the June rout, the whole first half of this year was awful for gold, which lost 6.6% in that period, the worst performance since H1 2013.
The dive was a result of the latest Fed’s dot-plot published in the aftermath of the June FOMC meeting which showed that the US central bankers could want to hike the federal funds rate earlier than previously thought. Although the dot-plot is not a reliable forecast of what the Fed will do, and a quarter-point hike in the interest rates in two years from now isn’t particularly hawkish , the change was sufficient to alter the crowd psychology. As a result, the market narrative has shifted from “the Fed will tolerate higher inflation, staying behind the curve” to “the Fed won’t allow inflation to run wild and will hike earlier because of the stronger inflationary pressure”.
The subsequent comments from the Fed officials helped to consolidate the new narrative. For example, only this week Thomas Barkin, Richmond Fed President, noted that the US central bank has made “substantial further progress” toward its inflation goal in order to begin tapering quantitative easing . Meanwhile, Fed Governor Christopher Waller stated that the Fed could begin tapering as soon as this year to have an option of hiking interest rates by late next year. Robert Kaplan, Dallas Fed President, went even further, saying that he “would prefer [a] sooner” start of reducing the pace of Fed’s asset purchases than the end of the year. The hawkish U-turn among the Fed led to higher nominal bond yields, real interest rates, and a stronger US dollar, which also contributed to gold’s weakness. Meanwhile, inflation expectations reversed in June after a peak in May, which increased the real yields and also hit gold prices.
Implications for Gold
What do the changes in the Fed’s stance on the monetary policy and the market’s new narrative imply for gold? Well, the hawkish revolution is fundamentally negative for the yellow metal. Investors are now less worried about higher inflation, as they believe that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy sooner than previously thought. Such expectations boost the market interest rates, making the dollar more attractive compared to its major peers, while non- interest-bearing assets such as gold become less alluring.
However, this narrative, like all narratives, may quickly change. If we see more disappointing economic data coming, the Fed could return to its previous dovish stance. Also, if high inflation turns out to be more persistent or disruptive than expected, the demand for inflation hedges or safe-haven assets such as gold may increase again.
Furthermore, if inflation turns out to be merely transitory, as the Fed and the pundits believe, the US central bank will remain behind the curve, and gold may survive. Or, the Fed will have to lift the interest rates aggressively, increasing the risk of recession.
What is important here, the yield curve has already flattened. It is still high and far from the negative territory, but the peak is behind us. Thus, gold will suffer initially because of the hawkish Fed only to rebound later during the next economic crisis. But well, it seems that gold indeed needs a new catalyst to rally, and without any crises or dovish signals sent by the Fed, it will struggle.
Want free follow-ups to the above article and details not available to 99%+ investors? Sign up to our free newsletter today!
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.19 as the dollar pares gains
EUR/USD has recaptured 1.1850 and is on a recovery path, as the dollar softens. US jobless claims beat estimates with 364K, yet failed to boost the greenback. The focus is on the ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD bounces from 10-week low, hovers around 1.38
GBP/USD has advanced above 1.38, recovering from the fresh 10-week lows it hit earlier. The UK Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 63.9 while BOE Gov. Andrew Bailey vowed to act if inflation remains high. The dollar has shed some of its gains.
XAU/USD climbs to $1,780 area, upside seems limited
Gold built on the previous day's recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,750 level, or two-and-half-month lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
BTC prepares to retest $40,000, altcoins wait with bated breath
Bitcoin price is declining in search of a support barrier that might kick-start a 20% rally. Ethereum price retraces, promptly following the pioneer cryptocurrency. Ripple price is heading lower to retest the range low at $0.65.
Apple watch looks on time for a break of $137 and then record highs
Apple stock is on course to break through resistance at $137. AAPL has been trending nicely from low $120's in May. Futures point to a positive open for stocks.