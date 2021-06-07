Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends daily rebound toward $1,900

- XAU/USD gained traction after edging lower earlier in the day.
- Ongoing USD weakness seems to be allowing gold to push higher.
- A daily close above $1,900 could open the door for additional gains.
Following Thursday's steep decline, the XAU/USD pair staged a decisive rebound on Friday but ended up snapping a four-week winning streak. With the greenback struggling to find demand at the start of the week, gold continues to edge higher and was last seen gaining 0.25% on the day at $1,895.
On Friday, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls in May rose by 559,000. This reading missed the market expectation of 650,000 and revived hopes of the Fed not rushing into tapering talks, triggering a sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields and broad-based USD weakness. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield lost more than 4% and XAU/USD to erase a large portion of Thursday's losses.
Although the 10-year US T-bond yield started the new week on a firm footing after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said over the weekend that an increase in inflation and interest rates would signal a positive development. Reflecting the positive impact of recovery yields on the greenback, the US Dollar Index (DXY) climbed to a daily high of 90.30.
Nevertheless, the USD struggled to preserve its bullish momentum with the T-bond yields retracing the bullish opening gap and XAU/USD gained traction. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the USD's market valuation is likely to continue to drive XAU/USD's movements.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD set to move lower in the near-term – OCBC.
In a recently published report, OCBC Bank analysts noted that total known gold ETF holdings increased by 1.58 million oz in May, marking the first positive inflow into this space in three months. "With breakeven yields staying stagnant, we continue to see gold as trading too rich and expect it to continue correcting this week," analysts added.
Gold technical outlook
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is holding above 60, suggesting that sellers are struggling to take control of gold's action. Furthermore, the ascending trend line coming from early April remains intact, confirming the view that the pair remains technically bullish.
On the upside, the initial resistance is located at $1,900 (psychological level). A daily close above that level could open the door for additional gains toward $1,916 (June 1 high).
On the other hand, the initial support is located at $1,876 (20-day SMA) ahead of $1,865 (ascending trend line). If sellers manage to drag the price below the latter, the next significant support is located at $1,840 (200-day SMA).
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1895.14
|Today Daily Change
|3.66
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1891.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1873.91
|Daily SMA50
|1805.94
|Daily SMA100
|1795.28
|Daily SMA200
|1842.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1896.27
|Previous Daily Low
|1855.96
|Previous Weekly High
|1916.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1855.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1912.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|1766.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1880.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1871.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1866.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1840.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1825.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1906.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1921.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1946.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
