Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates recent gains above $1,900

- Gold bulls catch a breather around three-week high near $1,930 flashed on Friday.
- Fresh challenges to US stimulus, Brexit and the coronavirus news probe the metal’s latest upside.
- Off in the US, light calendar in Asia restrict market reaction.
Gold takes rounds to $1,928/29, following the day-start weakness to $1,926.40, during the pre-Tokyo open Asian trading on Monday. The yellow metal rose to the highest since September 21 on Friday as the broad US dollar weakness, coupled with the risk-on mood, favored the buyers. However, the recent headlines concerning the American stimulus, Brexit and the coronavirus (COVID-19) question the bullion’s further upside. Even so, a lack of major catalysts and a long weekend at the US limit the downside momentum.
No takers for US Republican offer of $1.8 trillion stimulus…
On Friday, US President Donald Trump’s fresh bid for the coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus, worth the $1.8 trillion, propelled global risk markets. The same dimmed the US dollar’s safe-haven demand and dragged the US dollar index (DXY) to the lowest in three weeks. The move helped commodities and Antipodeans the most.
However, the weekend headlines poured cold water on the face of optimists trying to extend gold’s latest run-up. Among them, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of Trump’s offer and the COVID-19 fears from Europe has been the major negatives. Also in the line could be the Brexit updates suggesting no deal in sight despite reaching near to the October 15 deadline. It should be noted that the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) announcement of fresh measures to curb the yuan strength also couldn’t keep the gold bulls on the throne.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures struggle for a clear direction near $3,470/75, near five-week high, whereas the other risk barometers like AUD/USD and AUD/JPY are also struggling for a clear direction by the time of the press.
Looking forward, gold buyers may find it difficult to extend the recent rally amid an absence of the US players and a light calendar. However, the yellow metal isn’t likely to fade its allure considering the current scenario.
Technical analysis
Having cleared a descending trend line from August 07, gold bulls need a clear break above the 50-day SMA, currently around $1,940. On the contrary, the metal’s fresh selling pressured below the immediate support line, previous resistance, near $1,911, can recall $1,900 on the chart.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1930.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1930.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1907.07
|Daily SMA50
|1939.5
|Daily SMA100
|1862.34
|Daily SMA200
|1744.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1930.62
|Previous Daily Low
|1893.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1930.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1873.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1916.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1907.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1905.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1881.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1868.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1942.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1955.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1979.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
