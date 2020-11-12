Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers eye $1,900 amid risk-off mood

- Gold pares early-week losses despite latest pullback from $1,883.93.
- Covid recalls activity restrictions in US states, Fed Chair Powell warns about vaccine hopes.
- Trade, political tensions also join the line to weigh the risks.
- Aussie PM’s likely hint for vaccine, reopening can entertain Asian traders amid a light calendar.
Gold extends the previous day’s corrective recovery while picking up the bids near $1,877 during the early Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal consolidates the biggest losses in three months, marked on Monday, amid fresh risks emanating from the coronavirus (COVID-19), trade and political frontiers.
Vaccine hopes aren’t enough to restore economics…
Although Pfizer, Moderna and Chinese pharmaceuticals are trying their best to find the cure to the deadly virus, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hint to not be too optimistic about the cure’s economic impact cooled down the earlier positive market sentiment. This comes at a time when the US and Europe record all-time high cases, which in turn pushes Chicago to join New Zealand in announcing the local lockdowns.
Traders have also heard about China after multiple days of silence relating to the term. The reason could be the US warning to sanction Beijing over the Hong Kong crackdown while also showing readiness to clamp down the American investments in Chinese companies. Further, the dragon nation’s ban on Victorian timber logs becomes an additional reason for the Asian major’s media highlight.
Against this backdrop, US equities trim the latest gains while bond yields slump below 0.90% with the heaviest declines in a week.
Moving on, gold traders await fresh signals over the virus spread and/or vaccine for near-term direction. As a result, the scheduled meeting of the Australian policymakers, which ABC News cites carrying the vaccine news and reopening announcements, becomes the key.
Technical analysis
Gold regains its stand above 100-day EMA, currently around $1,875, after declining to the lowest since September 28 on Monday. The pullback currently eyes a 50-day EMA level near $1,900 while bears remain cautious unless witnessing a downside break of September low around $1,848.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1877.12
|Today Daily Change
|13.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71%
|Today daily open
|1863.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1899.68
|Daily SMA50
|1908.18
|Daily SMA100
|1902.42
|Daily SMA200
|1783.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1884.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1856.34
|Previous Weekly High
|1960.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1873.52
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1867.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1873.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1851.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1840.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1823.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1880.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1896.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1908.3
