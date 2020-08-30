Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers attack $1,970 to avoid monthly losses

- Gold keeps Friday’s positive momentum to pierce $1,970.
- Traders cheer US dollar weakness, ignore mixed updates on virus and vaccine.
- American Congress struggles over COVID-19 budget, US-China tussle remains on the table.
- China PMIs, Japanese Retail Sales and Industrial Production decorate the calendar.
Gold prices kick-start the week’s trading with a run-up to $1,974.61, currently around $1,971/72. In doing so, the yellow metal extends Friday’s gains while cheering the US dollar weakness and mixed fundamental signals flashed off-late. Also helping the bulls could be a clear break of a descending trend line from August 07. It's worth mentioning that the yellow metal needs a daily close beyond $1,976 to defy the first monthly negative closing in previous five months.
US dollar weakness renews buying…
Although the Sino-American tussle and worries concerning the US stimulus keep restricting the yellow metal’s downside, it was the US dollar’s declines that recalled the bulls on Friday. The US dollar index (DXY) reversed Thursday’s Fed-backed gains while marking heaviest losses to revisit the 27-month low flashed during August 18. The reasons could be spotted from the downbeat prints of America’s Core PCE data indicating thin air for optimism concerning US inflation. The greenback earlier cheered Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s push for flexible monetary policy even if the inflation goes a bit past-2.0% target for a while.
Additionally, news that the US policymakers are still jostling over the coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package joins the mixed signals relating to the pandemic to propel the bullion prices. Having earlier dropped the COVID-19 aid package talks, Republicans and Democrats allege each other for the deadlock. Recently, the White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows blamed the impasse on a new coronavirus relief bill on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said the Politico news. Elsewhere, the US health official Dr. Fauci seems to take a U-turn from his earlier suggestion to not rush towards the cure while indicating an early vaccine. On the other hand, Oxford University Professor Richard Peto cites fears of worsening the crisis if rushing an untried vaccine. Amid all these catalysts, the virus numbers from the key economies, including the US and except for Europe, whereas America, Brazil and India, unfortunately, hold the first ranks.
Against this backdrop, the market’s risk-tone remains upbeat with Wall Street welcoming the bulls and S&P 500 Futures pick-up the bids near record high above 3,500. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around 0.72%.
Looking forward, traders will keep eyes on China’s official PMI data for fresh direction while Japan’s Industrial Production and Retail Sales may also entertain the traders. Although Tokyo’s Industrial Production may recover on the YoY basis, the first anticipated contraction in China’s manufacturing activity may keep the gold bulls happy.
Technical analysis
A clear break of 21-day SMA, currently around $1,970 becomes necessary for the bulls to cheer an upside clearance of the three-week-old falling trend line, at $1,933.70 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1969.72
|Today Daily Change
|6.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|1963.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1969.78
|Daily SMA50
|1884.74
|Daily SMA100
|1800.8
|Daily SMA200
|1678.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1973.96
|Previous Daily Low
|1923.25
|Previous Weekly High
|1976.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1902.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1984.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1757.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1954.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1942.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1933.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1902.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1882.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1983.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2004.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2034.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls keep 0.7400 on radars with eyes on China PMIs
AUD/USD seesaws around the highest since December 2018. US Dollar weakness joins upbeat equities and commodities to favor the Aussie bulls. China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI may drop to the lowest in six months, second-tier Aussie data also up for release.
USD/JPY: Abe’s resignation spurred risk-off
The USD/JPY hit 106.94 early Friday, its highest for the week, but collapsed afterwards, as Japan’s PM, Shinzo Abe, announced his resignation over health issues. The pair is bearish, could accelerate its slump once below 105.09, this month low.
Gold: Buyers attack $1,970 to avoid monthly losses
Gold keeps Friday’s positive momentum to pierce $1,970. Traders cheer US dollar weakness, ignore mixed updates on virus and vaccine. American Congress struggles over COVID-19 budget, US-China tussle remains on the table.
Sentiment is fickle
Sentiment is a fickle lover. It blows hot and cold quickly, though not entirely without reason. Sentiment had swung so hard against the dollar that astute observers and the leading financial press warn that its role in the world economy was in jeopardy.
WTI: Prints a month of battle below 50-week SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement
WTI stays below a confluence of key SMA, Fibonacci retracement for fourth week in a row. Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond an ascending trend line from June 19 favor the buyers. 50% Fibonacci retracement adds to the downside support.