Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls return ahead of a big week, levels to watch – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) broke the consolidative mode to the upside, starting out a big week on the front foot. Fresh Iran-US geopolitical concerns outweighed the vaccine hopes and lifted the yellow metal.
Politico reported that Iran is reportedly plotting to kill a US ambassador, response to the killing of Qassim Soleimani. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine clinical trials will resume in the UK after a week’s pause due to safety concerns.
Gold bulls fight back control ahead of a big week, with the FOMC decision to steal the show. How is gold positioned ahead of the key event risks this week?
Gold: Key resistances and supports
The Technical Confluence tool shows that gold has recaptured the critical barrier at $1945, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, one-week and one-month.
Amid a lack of healthy resistance levels, it appears to be a smooth ride higher for the bulls.
The next soft cap is aligned at $1951.50, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week. Further north, the pivot point one-day R2 at $1961 could be tested en route the previous week high at $1966.50.
The tough hurdle at $1969 will then come into play. That level is the pivot point one-day R3.
On the flip side, should the bulls surrender the aforesaid critical resistance now support at $1945, sellers could call for a test of the next significant cushion at $1938.50 (SMA50 four-hour).
The Fibonacci 61.8% one-week support of $1930 will be put to test if the bears take over.
$1927 will be the last resort for the bulls, which is the confluence of pivot point one-day R2 and Bollinger Band four-hour Lower.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About the Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
