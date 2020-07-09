Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears looking for some downside below $1,800 to 200-hour MA

- Gold on the verge of a break below 1800 and bears eye run to 200-hour moving average.
- On the flipside, fundamentals play out and the normalizing inflation expectations underpin the bullish case longer-term.
The price of gold has been on the move on Thursday, taking on bullish commitments just below the psychological $1,800 level.
We have seen a bearish spike from the resistance area between $1,816 and $1,818/16 and a test below the level for a low of $1,795 so far.
The bullish correction is meeting a 38.2% hourly Fibonacci level with the confluence of hourly swing lows/support, More on the technicals outlook below, but the prospects are favouring the bears at this juncture.
From a fundamental standpoint, however, "the yellow metal is torn between its safe-haven bona fides, which are prompting money managers to sell on risk-on behaviour in markets, and its inflation-hedge characteristics, which are driving a swarm of capital to seek refuge in the yellow metal," analysts at TD Securities argued.
Fauci says states with major outbreaks should ‘seriously look at shutting down’ again
Meanwhile, gold is always going to flourish so long as the risks of lockdown persist.
Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease official, is advising that some states seriously consider “shutting down” again if they are facing major resurgences of the virus — a warning that conflicts with President Trump’s push to reopen the country as quickly as possible, The Washington Post reported.
Fauci added Thursday that he hopes there’s not a need for new shutdowns, saying it “would not be viewed very, very favourably,” and urged states to pause their reopening process to slow the spread of the virus so that renewed shutdowns are not necessary.
Real rates will continue to drive gold prices higher
Ultimately we anticipate that real rates will continue to drive gold prices higher as normalizing inflation expectations and suppressed rates vol provide fuel for the trade. Meanwhile, the industrial-precious silver could outperform — benefiting from both the positive precious metals environment and its industrial characteristics, at a time when its supply may remain constrained,
the analysts at TD Securities explained.
Gold levels
As per the introduction to technical mentioned above, the price is on the verge of another bearish impulse to the downside.
If the hourly 21 and 50 moving averages can hold the price down, then the path of least resistance is likely a break to the downside towards the 200-hour moving average and the previous month's high.
FXStreet Technical Confluences Indicator
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1250 as concerns about US coronavirus cases are growing. Eurozone finance ministers are meeting ahead of next week's summit. US PPI and updated COVID-19 statistics are awaited.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.26 amid risk-off mood, Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, off the highs. Rising US coronavirus cases are pushing markets lower and the safe-haven dollar higher. Concerns about Brexit and the UK refusal to participate in the EU coronavirus vaccine scheme are weighing on sterling.
Gold: Well-defined battle lines point to range play around $1800
Gold nurses losses around the $1800 following Thursday’s good two-way businesses. The risk-off theme amid COVID-19 concerns continues to bode well for the US dollar.
Canada Net Change in Employment June Preview: June is looking better and better
Job gains expected to more than double in June. Unemployment rate to drop to 12% from 13.7 in May. Ivey PMI was twice its forecast in June, highest since Nov 2019. USD/CAD would benefit from better June job figures.
WTI extends Thursday’s drop as virus cases rise
Oil extends overnight sell-off as virus concerns dominate the market sentiment. The resurgence of virus cases in the US has fueled lockdown fears. The US on Thursday registered 65,551 new cases, a record for a 24-hour period.