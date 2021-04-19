Gold Price Analysis: Top-side failures puts focus back to the $1,750's

- Gold bulls run out of steam at critical daily resistance.
- Gold bears back in charge below 4-hour resistance.
As per the prior analysis at the start of the week, 'The Chart of the Week: Gold on verge of significant correction', and 'Gold Price Analysis: Bulls come up for their last breaths?', the price is showing signs of exhaustion on the top side of the supply zone at $1,790.
Prior analysis, daily charts
The daily chart has seen a bullish close, and there is room to go on the upside yet.
With that being said, the prior highs looking left have a confluence with a 50% mean reversion of the last few sessions of bullish closes.
A deeper 62% retracement will meet with the 21-day EMA and the neckline of the W-formation.
Live market, daily & 4-hour charts
There has been a strong rejection of the $1,790 area which reinforces the downside bias towards the old resistance area that would be expected to act as new support.
There is now a perfect confluence with the 61.8% Fibonacci level as well.
Crucially, from a 4-hour perspective, a new resistance structure has been formed:
There are prospects of a retest of the resistance structure and a confluence of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent bearish impulse.
A restest and failure would be expected to act as a catalyst to the next downside leg towards the prior daily resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
