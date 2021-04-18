- Gold is struggling to convince on the upside.
- A bearish correction could be on the cards for the week ahead.
The price of gold is interesting at this juncture as it dips the toe in supply territory, just as the DXY meets a critical support area.
Moreover, a wider measure of dollar positioning shows that the greenback posted a net short position of $5.711 billion this week, from net shorts of $7.747 billion the week before.
There is still plenty of appetite for the greenback out there which will be a headwind for gold prices in the medium term.
Gold price analysis
Let's move over to the gold charts.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates prospects for the next downside opportunity on gold:
Gold monthly chart
The price has corrected towards a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the last series of bearish candles.
The correction is significant as it meets prior support that would now be expected to act as resistance.
Therefore, the outlook is bearish.
Weekly chart
The price is on the approach to the dynamic weekly resistance line.
Bulls are now testing the bearish commitments from prior weekly support which would be expected to now act as a resistance area.
While there is definitely room for an upside extension for the week ahead to penetrate deeper into supply and fully test the resistance line, the path of least resistance, at this juncture, is to the downside.
Traders can monitor the lower time frames for bearish structure and to sell from resistance.
Daily chart
The daily chart has seen a bullish close and there can be room to go on the upside yet.
With that being said, the prior highs looking left have a confluence with a 50% mean reversion of the last few sessions of bullish closes.
A deeper 62% retracement will meet with the 21-day EMA and the neckline of the W-formation.
1-hour chart
Meanwhile, the hourly conditions have shown that the price has failed in a double top scenario and a break below the 50% mean reversion mark would be significant for the opening sessions of the week ahead.
This would signal that the bears are taking control with the intent of breaking to the downside at the start of what would be expected to be a far bigger correction towards the daily aforementioned targets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
