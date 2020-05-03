Gold Price Analysis: Depressed below $1,700

By Anil Panchal
  • Gold prices fail to extend the late-Friday recoveries.
  • 100/200-HMAs, short-term falling trend line restrict immediate upside.
  • 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement acts as nearby support.

Gold prices drop to $1,698.40, intraday low of $1,697.80, amid the early Asian morning on Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal not only fails to cross 100-HMA and 200-HMA but also stays below a seven-day-old falling trend line.

As a result, sellers might be looking for 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April 21-23 upside, near $1,691, as immediate support during the further downside.

Even if the MACD fails to remain strong below $1,691, $1,680 and Friday’s low near $1,670 could lure the bears.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 100 and 200-HMAs, respectively near $1,702 and $1,708, could escalate the recovery moves towards short-term resistance line, at $1,717 now.

In a case where the buyers manage to cross $1,717, $1,722 and $1,736 can offer intermediate halts during the bullion’s rise towards $1,739 and the previous month high near $1,748.

Gold hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1700.21
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1700.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1694.54
Daily SMA50 1638.3
Daily SMA100 1592.94
Daily SMA200 1541.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1705.82
Previous Daily Low 1670.72
Previous Weekly High 1728.71
Previous Weekly Low 1670.72
Previous Monthly High 1747.82
Previous Monthly Low 1568.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1692.41
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1684.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 1678.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 1657.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 1643.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 1713.78
Daily Pivot Point R2 1727.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 1748.88

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

