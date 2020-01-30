Gold Price Analysis: Bulls eyeing a sustained move beyond 61.8% Fibo. level

- Gold seemed struggling to build on its intraday positive move.
- The technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick and for now, seems to have stalled near a resistance marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the recent pullback from multi-year highs – around the $1612 region – to the $1536 level.
Given this week's rebound from a previous strong resistance, now turned support near the $1563-62 region, the near-term set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
The mentioned support also nears 38.2% Fibo. level and should now act as a key pivotal point for the commodity's near-term direction. Meanwhile, bullish technical indicators on hourly/daily charts further add credence to the constructive outlook.
However, traders are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned hurdle before positioning for a move towards reclaiming the $1600 round-figure mark en-route the recent swing high resistance near the $1612 region.
Gold 4-hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1579.94
|Today Daily Change
|2.96
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1576.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1559.56
|Daily SMA50
|1510.95
|Daily SMA100
|1501.2
|Daily SMA200
|1448.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1578.08
|Previous Daily Low
|1563.46
|Previous Weekly High
|1575.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|1546.4
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1572.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1569.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1567.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1558.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1552.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1582.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1587.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1596.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD is on the rise on hawkish BOE hold
GBP/USD has risen to around 1.31 after the BOE left rates unchanged and provided an upbeat assessment of the economy. Only two members voted for a rate cut.
EUR/USD retreats back to range after unimpressive figures on both sides of the Atlantic
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 but off the highs, as German HICP inflation missed with 1.6% and US GDP met expectations with 2.1%, albeit on top of weak inflation. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
Cryptocurrencies: Ether is bridging between two monetary systems
Stablecoins account for the majority of transactions in the Ethereum network. With BTC and XRP in bullish terrain, Ether is acting as lag for the Top 3. Cryptos’ technical prospects are worsening with every passing day, consuming capital without moving upwards.
Bulls eyeing a sustained move beyond 61.8% Fibo. level
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick and for now, seems to have stalled near a resistance marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the recent pullback from multi-year highs – around the $1612 region.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.