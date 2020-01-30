Gold Price Analysis: Bulls eyeing a sustained move beyond 61.8% Fibo. level

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold seemed struggling to build on its intraday positive move.
  • The technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.

Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick and for now, seems to have stalled near a resistance marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the recent pullback from multi-year highs – around the $1612 region – to the $1536 level.

Given this week's rebound from a previous strong resistance, now turned support near the $1563-62 region, the near-term set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.

The mentioned support also nears 38.2% Fibo. level and should now act as a key pivotal point for the commodity's near-term direction. Meanwhile, bullish technical indicators on hourly/daily charts further add credence to the constructive outlook.

However, traders are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned hurdle before positioning for a move towards reclaiming the $1600 round-figure mark en-route the recent swing high resistance near the $1612 region.

Gold 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1579.94
Today Daily Change 2.96
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1576.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1559.56
Daily SMA50 1510.95
Daily SMA100 1501.2
Daily SMA200 1448.96
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1578.08
Previous Daily Low 1563.46
Previous Weekly High 1575.88
Previous Weekly Low 1546.4
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1572.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1569.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 1567.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 1558.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 1552.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 1582.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 1587.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 1596.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD is on the rise on hawkish BOE hold

GBP/USD is on the rise on hawkish BOE hold

GBP/USD has risen to around 1.31 after the BOE left rates unchanged and provided an upbeat assessment of the economy. Only two members voted for a rate cut.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD retreats back to range after unimpressive figures on both sides of the Atlantic

EUR/USD retreats back to range after unimpressive figures on both sides of the Atlantic

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 but off the highs, as German HICP inflation missed with 1.6% and US GDP met expectations with 2.1%, albeit on top of weak inflation. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.

EUR/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: Ether is bridging between two monetary systems

Cryptocurrencies: Ether is bridging between two monetary systems

Stablecoins account for the majority of transactions in the Ethereum network. With BTC and XRP in bullish terrain, Ether is acting as lag for the Top 3. Cryptos’ technical prospects are worsening with every passing day, consuming capital without moving upwards.

Read more

Bulls eyeing a sustained move beyond 61.8% Fibo. level

Bulls eyeing a sustained move beyond 61.8% Fibo. level

Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick and for now, seems to have stalled near a resistance marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the recent pullback from multi-year highs – around the $1612 region.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures