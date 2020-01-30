Gold Price Analysis: Bulls eyeing a sustained move beyond 61.8% Fibo. level

Gold seemed struggling to build on its intraday positive move.

The technical set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders.

Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick and for now, seems to have stalled near a resistance marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the recent pullback from multi-year highs – around the $1612 region – to the $1536 level.

Given this week's rebound from a previous strong resistance, now turned support near the $1563-62 region, the near-term set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.

The mentioned support also nears 38.2% Fibo. level and should now act as a key pivotal point for the commodity's near-term direction. Meanwhile, bullish technical indicators on hourly/daily charts further add credence to the constructive outlook.

However, traders are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned hurdle before positioning for a move towards reclaiming the $1600 round-figure mark en-route the recent swing high resistance near the $1612 region.

Gold 4-hourly chart