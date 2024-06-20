- Gold price resumes upside on Thursday amid September Fed rate-cut bets.
- Geopolitical risks and political uncertainty in Europe also lend support to the XAU/USD.
- Stabilizing US Dollar alongside the US bond yields rebound keep Gold price below the 50-day SMA.
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds near a one-week top in the Asian session on Thursday, lacking bullish conviction while below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) pivotal resistance. The incoming US macro data pointed to signs of easing inflationary pressures and that the economy is slowing down, fueling speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates twice this year. This turns out to be a key factor driving flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal.
Adding to this, geopolitical tensions and renewed political uncertainty in Europe lend additional support to the safe-haven precious metal. Meanwhile, the Fed last week adopted a more hawkish stance, and policymakers continue to argue in favor of one rate cut in 2024. Moreover, a goodish bounce in the US Treasury bond yields helps revive the US Dollar (USD) demand. This contributes to keeping a lid on any further gains for the XAU/USD.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price clings to intraday gains as USD stabilizes
- The uncertainty over the likely timing of when the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates keeps traders on the sidelines and leads to subdued range-bound price action around the Gold price.
- The Fed projected only one interest rate cut this year as compared to three projected in March, which acts as a tailwind for the US Treasury bond yields and caps the upside for the non-yielding yellow metal.
- The US Retail Sales data released on Tuesday pointed to lackluster economic activity, which, along with weaker US consumer and producer prices, should allow the Fed to ease monetary policy soon.
- The current market pricing indicates a greater chance of the first rate cut in September and the possibility of one more rate cut in November or December, offering some support to the XAU/USD.
- Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian energy infrastructure and Israel's warning that an all-out war with Iran-backed Hezbollah was coming soon point to escalating geopolitical risk in Europe and the Middle East.
- Adding to this, concerns that a new government in France could weaken fiscal discipline act as a tailwind for the safe-haven assets and should help limit any meaningful downfall for the commodity.
- Investors now look forward to the Swiss National Bank (SNB) decision and the crucial Bank of England (BoE) policy meeting, which might infuse volatility and provide some impetus to the metal.
- Traders will further take cues from the US economic docket, featuring the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Building Permits and Housing Starts.
Technical Analysis: Gold price bulls await breakout through the 50-day SMA barrier before placing fresh bets
From a technical perspective, bulls might still wait for a sustained strength beyond the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support breakpoint-turned-resistance, currently pegged near the $2,344-2,345 region, before placing fresh bets. The subsequent move-up will suggest that the recent corrective decline has run its course and lifts the Gold price beyond the $2,360-2,362 zone, towards the $2,387-2,388 intermediate hurdle en route to the $2,400 mark. The momentum could extend further towards the all-time peak, around the $2,450 area touched in May.
On the flip side, the $2,320-2,318 region is likely to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $2,300 mark. Some follow-through selling below the $2,285 horizontal support will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for the resumption of the recent pullback from the record high. The Gold price might then accelerate the fall towards the next relevant support near the $2,254-2,253 region before eventually dropping to the $2,225-2,220 support and the $2,200 round-figure mark.
Economic Indicator
Initial Jobless Claims
The Initial Jobless Claims released by the US Department of Labor is a measure of the number of people filing first-time claims for state unemployment insurance. A larger-than-expected number indicates weakness in the US labor market, reflects negatively on the US economy, and is negative for the US Dollar (USD). On the other hand, a decreasing number should be taken as bullish for the USD.Read more.
Next release: Thu Jun 20, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Weekly
Consensus: 235K
Previous: 242K
Source: US Department of Labor
Every Thursday, the US Department of Labor publishes the number of previous week’s initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US. Since this reading could be highly volatile, investors may pay closer attention to the four-week average. A downtrend is seen as a sign of an improving labour market and could have a positive impact on the USD’s performance against its rivals and vice versa.
Gold price holds near weekly high as US Dollar stabilizes ahead of data
