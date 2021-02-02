Gold: Physical demand will be a positive for gold prices in 2021 – Capital Economics

Despite a surge in gold prices last year, physical demand for gold fell precipitously, noted James O’Rourke, Commodities Economist, at Capital Economics. They think that a brighter economic outlook will boost consumer demand this year and help to prop up the gold price.
Key Quotes:
“We anticipate a strong economic recovery in India this year, which will support physical gold demand. Indeed, India’s Finance Ministry has finally announced significant fiscal stimulus, which will bolster demand.”
“We expect demand to return to more normal levels in China, the world’s largest consumer of physical gold. Indeed, the premium in the local gold price (see Chart 4) suggests that demand is already recovering as the Lunar New Year holiday, typically a period of strong physical gold demand, approaches. This strength comes despite a subdued start to the festive season.”
“We reckon that a revival in jewellery consumption in key consumers India and China will put a floor under the gold price this year, even as investment demand for gold eases back slightly.”
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1837.62
|Today Daily Change
|-21.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.15
|Today daily open
|1858.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1860.72
|Daily SMA50
|1856.84
|Daily SMA100
|1877.15
|Daily SMA200
|1851.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1871.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1847.54
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1831.36
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1862.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1856.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1847.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1835.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1822.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1871.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1883.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1895.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.2000 as demand for the greenback persists
EUR/USD keeps falling to levels last seen early December. The common currency is struggling amid a slow vaccination drive in the old continent EZ GDP dropped by 0.7%. US stimulus developments boost the dollar.
XAU/USD hits two-week lows amid stronger US dollar
Spot gold (XAU/USD) has been under pressure on Tuesday, slipping from Asia Pacific levels comfortably above the $1850 mark to fresh two-week lows of just under $1830.
Ethereum price touches $1,500 for the first time ever
Ethereum price just hit $1,500 flat on Binance for the first time ever. The digital asset was trading inside a tight range between $1,450 and $1,400 before a significant 5% breakout.
Churchill Capital Corp IV gains by 10.14% as rumors fuel Lucid Motors merger
NYSE:CCIV continued its meteoric rise as it added a further 10% in after-hours trading. The surge is built upon the speculation of a reverse merger with luxury EV company Lucid Motors. Shares have added over 150% since CCIV and Lucid were first connected.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains
DXY gathers extra steam and surpasses the 91.00 barrier, clinching at the same time new yearly highs.