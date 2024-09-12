Gold trades in a range below all-time-highs

- Gold trades in a narrow range just below its record highs.
- US “factory gate” price inflation and the ECB meeting could impact the precious metal on Thursday.
- Risk sentiment turns upbeat, however, curbing enthusiasm for the safe-haven.
Gold (XAU/USD) continues trading in its established range just below its all-time high on Thursday, as traders await more US inflation data, this time in the form of “factory gate” price inflation, or the Producer Price Index (PPI) for August. The data could further impact expectations regarding the trajectory of US interest rates, which in turn will likely impact both the price of Gold and the US Dollar (USD).
In addition, Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting could further impact Gold price, depending on how much easing the ECB decides to implement. The bank will also republish its economic projections, with fears it could radically revise down economic growth and inflation forecasts for the region in light of recent downbeat data from Germany, the largest member of the bloc.
Market sentiment turns positive, meanwhile, after Asian stocks rose overnight, commodities rebounded, and European bourses clock gains. The upbeat mood is likely to weigh on safe-haven Gold.
Gold fell after US inflation data showed rise in core component
Gold price weakened on Wednesday, falling from the range highs to a low of around $2,500 after the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August showed a higher-than-expected uptick in core CPI of 0.3% versus expectations of 0.2% and 0.2% previously.
The stickier-than-expected core CPI led traders to downgrade the probabilities of the Federal Reserve (Fed) cutting interest rates by a larger 0.50% at their meeting next week, with expectations rising for a more cautious 0.25% cut instead.
The data lifted the US Dollar but weighed on Gold as the expectation that interest rates might remain elevated for longer reduces the attractiveness of non-interest-paying assets, like Gold.
The release of PPI data on Thursday, as well as the conclusion of the ECB policy meeting, could further calibrate expectations regarding the future course of interest rates globally – a key driver for Gold.
US Jobless Claims data could also influence the trajectory of the yellow metal given the Fed’s focus on the weakening labor market.
Technical Analysis: Gold makes multiple touches to top-of-range
Gold (XAU/USD) trades back in the middle of its multi-week sideways range after briefly retesting the all-time high of $2,531 on Wednesday.
As seen from the chart below, Gold price has tested the ceiling of the range on multiple occasions (orange-shaded circles) and, according to technical analysis theory, this suggests that if it does eventually break through, the move will be volatile.
XAU/USD 4-hour Chart
The longer-term trend for Gold is bullish, and since “the trend is your friend,” this increases the odds of an eventual breakout higher materializing.
The precious metal has an as-yet unreached bullish target at $2,550, generated after the original breakout from the July-August range on August 14. If Gold breaks above the range highs, it will probably rapidly reach its goal.
A break above the August 20 all-time high of $2,531 would provide more confirmation of a continuation higher toward the $2,550 target.
The short-term trend is now sideways, however, so it is also quite possible the yellow metal will continue trading up and down within its multi-week range between the $2,480s and the $2,531 record high.
If Gold closes below $2,460 it would change the picture and bring the bullish bias into question.
Economic Indicator
Producer Price Index ex Food & Energy (YoY)
The Producer Price Index ex Food & energy released by the Bureau of Labor statistics, Department of Labor measures the average changes in prices in primary markets of the US by producers of commodities in all states of processing. Those volatile products such as food and energy are excluded in order to capture an accurate calculation. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Next release: Thu Sep 12, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 2.5%
Previous: 2.4%
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range above 1.1000 ahead of ECB policy announcements
EUR/USD is gyrating in a tight range above 1.1000 in European trading on Thursday. Traders assess the latest US CPI inflation data, bracing for the ECB policy announcements amid a positive risk sentiment and sustained US Dollar strength.
GBP/USD holds the bounce near 1.3050, US data in focus
GBP/USD is holding the recovery from three-week lows to trade near 1.3050 in the European session on Thursday. The pair is underpinned by persisting risk flows and a pause in the US CPI-led Dollar rebound. The focus now shifts to the US PPI inflation data.
Gold keeps knocking at the door of all-time-highs
Gold continues trading in its established range just below its all-time high on Thursday, as traders await more US inflation data, this time in the form of “factory gate” price inflation, or the PPI for August.
European Central Bank widely expected to cut interest rates in September
The European Central Bank is expected to cut key rates by 25 bps at the September policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde’s presser and updated economic forecasts will be closely scrutinized for fresh policy cues.
Bitcoin recovers, propelled by risk-on market mood
Bitcoin (BTC) price trades slightly higher around $58,000 on Thursday after finding support around the $56,000 level on Wednesday, supported by an improved market mood for risk assets.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.