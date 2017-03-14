Gold gains on political uncertainty, Fed in focus

Gold gains on political uncertainty, Fed in focusBy Haresh Menghani
Gold gained some traction on Wednesday and was seen building on to its recovery back above the key $1200 psychological mark.
Currently trading around $1204 region, uncertainty over the outcome of the Dutch elections was seen boosting demand for the precious metal's safe-haven appeal. Adding to this, growing concerns over a second Scottish independence referendum also supported Wednesday's up-move, helping the metal to reverse all of its losses recorded in the previous session.
Investors focus, however, would remain glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting, where the central bank is universally expected to raise interest rates. With Fed rate-hike a done deal, investors await for additional clarity on the central bank's next policy move (dot-plots), which would determine the US Dollar's next leg of directional move and eventually provide fresh impetus for dollar-denominated commodities - like gold.
FOMC and Dutch elections to be in focus today – Danske Bank
Meanwhile, important US macro data - CPI print and monthly retail sales, would also be looked upon for short-term trading opportunities during early NA session.
Technical levels to watch
Further up-move beyond $1205 level is likely to confront resistance at 100-day SMA near $1208 region, which if cleared decisively should accelerate the up-move towards $1215 horizontal resistance. On the downside, $1198-97 area now seems to have emerged as immediate strong support, which if broken would turn the commodity vulnerable to extend the downslide towards $1188-87 support area ahead of $1180 level.
-
- R3 1216.17
- R2 1211.93
- R1 1205.27
- PP 1201.03
-
- S1 1194.37
- S2 1190.13
- S3 1183.47