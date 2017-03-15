FOMC and Dutch elections to be in focus today – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank suggest that the main event in the markets today will be the FOMC meeting and Dutch elections in Europe which are going to keep investors engaged.

“A rate hike of 25bp is a done deal, and the market will be looking towards the statement regarding future rate hikes and a possible redaction in its balance sheet.”

“In Europe, focus is on the Dutch election. Recent polls suggest that Geert Wilders is losing ground to Mark Rutte and that Geert Wilders' party will not be the largest party. This should be supportive for European semi-core yield spreads to Germany.”