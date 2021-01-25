Open interest in gold futures markets extended the choppy activity and went up by around 5.3K contracts on Friday, reversing the previous drop, according to advanced readings from CME Group. In the same direction, volume increased by more than 83K contracts after two consecutive daily drops.
Gold: A move to $1,800 is not ruled out
Friday’s negative performance of gold prices was in tandem with rising both open interest and volume, exposing the continuation of the downtrend in the very near-term. That said, the $1,800 mark per ounce emerges as the next key contention area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
