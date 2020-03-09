Gold fails to keep it above $1,700 as bulls catch a breath

Gold drops from a multi-month high.

No positive change in the coronavirus headlines.

Japan PM, US President expected to showcase, unveil measures.

The collapse in oil prices exerts downside pressure on the global policymakers.

Following its run-up to the highest since December 2012, Gold prices drop to $1,662.80, down 0.73%, ahead of the European open on Monday. The yellow metal’s early-day run-up could be attributed to the week-start risk-off whereas the latest declines might have taken clues from the global policymakers’ readiness to counter the coronavirus (COVID-19).

A complete blockage in Lombardy and the rising death toll in Italy, coupled with the news from Saudi Arabia and Russia, triggered the early-Asian risk-off moves. The momentum propelled the yellow metal towards a multi-month top piercing $1,700, high of $1,703.40.

Though, news of the policymakers’ efforts from Australia, the US, Japan and the New Zealand seems to have activated the recent pullback in the bullion.

While portraying this, the US 10-year treasury yields recover from the record low of 0.47%, flashed during the early-day, to 0.528% by the press time. Additional recovery could also be witnessed in Asian stocks that are retracing from the initial loss of more than 4.0% to sub-3.0% in most cases.

With the COVID-19 headlines in the stoplight, investors will hardly move anywhere else to search for near-term direction. Should global efforts manage to find a cure for the deadly disease, the latest pullback could result in full-fledged risk-recovery.

Technical Analysis

Friday’s Doji seems to drag the quote towards $1,625, ahead of highlighting $1,611 support. However, an upside break of a rising trend line from January 08, at $1,713 could challenge $1,720 during the further advances.