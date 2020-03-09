Australian PM Morrison considers ‘Rudd era’ cash handouts to mitigate coronavirus economic fallout – Sky News

Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison revealed on Monday, his government is considering a Kevin Rudd-style cash handout as part of its multi-billion-dollar coronavirus stimulus package.

Additional points

“The Coalition will also consider dishing out hundreds of millions in cash to small businesses – most likely those with a turnover of $50 million or less - in wage subsidies to keep the economy going and attempt to keep people in jobs.

Also on the table are business tax incentives, including potentially increasing the asset write-off under which businesses with a turnover of between $10 million and $50 million are able to claim the full amount of a capital cost – like buying a van or a trailer – up to $30,000. That write-off could be increased to $50,000 for example.”

AUD/USD licks wounds

AUD/USD consolidates the sharp dive to a new 11-year low of 0.6320, as the bears take a breather above the 0.65 handle at the moment.

Despite the swift reversal, the spot is still down 1.60% on a daily basis.