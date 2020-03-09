US Pres. Trump considering putting together measures to address coronavirus economic impact - Reuters

Citing some anonymous source, Reuters reports that US President Trump is considering putting together measures to address coronavirus economic impact.

Nothing further is reported on the same.

Market reaction

Markets are in a blood bath, as the Asian stocks crash in sync with oil prices and US Treasury yields. USD/JPY saw a flash crash to 101.59 and now attempts a tepid bounce above 102.00.

Rest of the majors also witnessed wild moves and travelled around 300-pips on both sides in a jiffy earlier today.