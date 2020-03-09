Japan PM Abe: Will take economic measures needed to tackle coronavirus impact

Japan will take economic measures needed to tackle the virus impact, said Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe, in a conciliatory speech following a massive blood bath seen across the financial markets in Asia over the coronavirus outbreak.

USD/JPY re-attempts 103.00

USD/JPY is off the flash crash low of 101.59 and tries hard to extend the recovery, as the bulls yearn to regain the 103 handle.

However, the sellers remain in control amid growing risks from the coronavirus economic fallout and the oil price plunge.