NZ PM Ardern: Will extend travel ban on China, Iran by another seven days over coronavirus

New Zealand’s government will extend the inbound travel ban from China and Iran by another seven days, said Prime Minister Arden on Monday.

She said last week that the government imposed tighter restrictions on travelers from Italy and South Korea while extending the travel ban on China and Iran back then.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said that they have asked all banks about their risk management approaches and preparedness for COVID-19.

The RBNZ added that the responses show the banks are prepared.