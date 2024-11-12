- Gold prices affected by advancing US Dollar Index and rising Treasury yields following Trump's election victory.
- Market adjusts to less dovish Fed outlook with rate futures indicating lower chances of a December rate cut.
- Gold ETFs experience significant outflows, signaling investor shift toward riskier assets amid geopolitical tensions.
Gold prices dropped below $2,600 for the first time since mid-September on Tuesday as the Greenback extended its gains and hit a six-month high, according to the US Dollar Index (DXY). Rising US Treasury yields also weighed on Gold prices. At the time of writing, the XAU/USD trades at $2,599, down 0.77%.
Investors continued to digest former US President Donald Trump's victory. Attention turned to his first cabinet appointments, which would give some cues regarding pushing his policies of lowering taxes, imposing tariffs, and fighting illegal immigration.
On Tuesday, news emerged that Mike Waltz had been named the National Security Advisor and Marco Rubio would be appointed Secretary of State. Waltz and Rubio are known for their tough stances on China, hinting that tariffs would likely be imposed.
Meanwhile, market participants expect a less dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) and have raised the neutral or terminal rate to around 3.99%, according to fed funds rate futures data provided by the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).
The CME FedWatch Tool shows that odds for a quarter-point percentage interest rate cut at the December 2024 meeting were lowered from 65% to 58% and continue to decrease.
According to the World Gold Council's (WGC) November 2024 review, the non-yielding metal accumulates losses due to outflows from Gold ETFs.
“Global gold ETFs shed an estimated US$809mn (12t) during the first week of November, with the bulk of outflows stemming from North America, which were partially offset by strong Asian inflows. Potentially signaling renewed fears around the resumption of the trade war between the US and China. Additionally, COMEX net positioning also fell 74 tonnes, an 8% drop from the prior week,” the WGC wrote.
The WGC added that political risk-premium is out of the equation, leaving Gold’s price vulnerable as appetite for the US Dollar and strengthening US bond yields might hurt Bullion’s prospects.
In the meantime, Fed officials crossed the newswires. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin stated, "Inflation might be coming under control or might risk getting stuck above the Fed's 2% target.”
Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari recently commented that a strong labor market and economy would continue. He added, “If inflation surprises to the upside between now and December, that might give us pause.”
This week, the US economic schedule will feature consumer and producer side inflation data, Fed speakers, Retail Sales and the release of Industrial Production data.
Daily digest market movers: Gold remains pressured by a firm US Dollar
- Gold prices fell as US real yields, which inversely correlate against Bullion, soar over ten basis points to 2.089%. The DXY registers gains of 0.45%, up to 105.99.
- The US Consumer Price Index (CPI), set for release on November 13, is expected to rise slightly from 2.4% to 2.6% YoY, with monthly figures expected to hold steady at 0.2%.
- Core CPI is forecasted to remain unchanged at 3.3% annually and 0.3% monthly.
- Data from the Chicago Board of Trade, via the December fed funds rate futures contract, shows investors estimate 24 bps of Fed easing by the end of 2024.
- Fed funds rate futures for 2025 imply just 47 bps in reductions, compared with about 67 bps a few weeks ago.
XAU/USD Technical Outlook: Gold price tumbles with sellers eyeing $2,600
After XAU/USD fell below the October 10 swing low of $2,603, the yellow metal seems poised to extend its losses. If sellers achieve a daily close below $2,600, the next support would be the $2,550 psychological level, ahead of testing the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,537. A breach of the latter will expose the $2,500 mark.
On the other hand, if Gold clings to $2,600, buyers will eye the 50-day SMA at $2,647, ahead of $2,650. Once surpassed, the next resistance would be the November 7 high at $2,710.
Momentum has shifted bearishly as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) distanced itself from its neutral line, a sign that XAU/USD might extend its losses.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
