- Gold declines but holds to weekly gains as mixed US economic data keeps rate cut expectations alive.
- Market braces for the Federal Reserve's decision on December 18, with a 93% likelihood of a 25 bps cut anticipated.
- Upcoming US economic data and Fed Chair Powell’s commentary will be critical for future market direction.
Gold price fell for the second consecutive day as high US Treasury bond yields weighed on the yellow metal. Traders await the Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate cut next week. The XAU/USD trades at $2,657, down 0.80%.
Despite posting losses, Bullion is up almost 1% in the week following a tranche of US economic data releases. US inflation data on the consumer and producer sides was mixed, but the latest Initial Jobless Claims report gave the green light to investors for pricing in the Fed’s December rate cut.
Traders' focus shifted to the Fed’s monetary policy meeting on December 17-18, with traders predicting a 93% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut via data from the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).
Following the decision, investors will eye Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference, looking for clues regarding the policy path for 2025.
Second-tier data featured on Friday showed that US Import Prices rose marginally, while Export Prices dipped in November.
The non-yielding metal extended its losses after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he has seen encouraging signs that a Gaza ceasefire is possible.
Next week, the US economic docket will feature the release of S&P Global Flash PMIs, Retail Sales, Industrial Production, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy decision, and the release of the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price treads water amid US Treasury yields jump
- Gold prices plunged as US real yields rose almost five basis points to 2.066%, up from 1.996%.
- The US 10-year Treasury bond yield rises four-and-a-half basis points to 4.375%, weighing on the golden metal.
- The US Dollar Index remains firm at 107.05, virtually unchanged.
- Import Prices for November ticked up 0.1% MoM, unchanged compared to October but exceeded forecasts of a -0.2% deceleration.
- Export Prices for the same period dropped from 1% to 0% MoM, above estimates of -0.2%.
- Sources cited by Reuters noted, "We have reached the time of year when convictions are low, and positions are being held on a short leash, meaning any price reversal - in both directions - will quickly be met with position-squaring."
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs noted that China’s central bank “may even increase Gold demand during periods of local currency weakness to boost confidence in their currency.”
Technical outlook: Gold price retreats, sellers eye 100-day SMA
Gold price continued its correction after hitting a two-month peak of $2,726 before sliding toward the $2,650 region. It seems the golden metal found its fair value price within the $2,600-$2,700 range near the 50 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) at $2,670 and $2,597, respectively.
A weekly close below the 50-day SMA could motivate sellers to drive Gold’s price lower. Key support levels lie at $2,600, the 100-day SMA and near November 14 low of $2,536. On the bullish side, if buyers reclaim $2,700, the next resistance would be the December 12 peak at $2,726, followed by the record high at $2,790.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes slide below 1.0500
EUR/USD gained modest upward traction ahead of Wall Street's opening but resumed its slide afterwards. The pair is under pressure in the American session and poised to close the week with losses near its weekly low at 1.0452.
GBP/USD nears 1.2600 as the US Dollar regains its poise
Disappointing macroeconomic data releases from the UK put pressure on the British Pound, yet financial markets are all about the US Dollar ahead of the weekly close. Demand for the Greenback increased in the American session, pushing GBP/USD towards 1.2600.
Gold pierces $2,660, upside remains capped
Gold (XAU/USD) puts pressure on daily lows and trades below $2,660 on Friday’s early American session. The US Dollar (USD) reclaims its leadership ahead of the weekly close, helped by rising US Treasury yields.
Broadcom is the newest trillion-dollar company Premium
Broadcom (AVGO) stock surged more than 21% on Friday morning after management estimated on Thursday’s earnings call that the market for customized AI accelerators might reach $90 billion in fiscal year 2027.
Can markets keep conquering record highs?
Equity markets are charging to new record highs, with the S&P 500 up 28% year-to-date and the NASDAQ Composite crossing the key 20,000 mark, up 34% this year. The rally is underpinned by a potent mix of drivers.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.